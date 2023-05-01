The impact of Artificial Intelligence in different professions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the most outstanding innovations of the 21st century. It has impacted various sectors, from factory jobs to office workers. In this article, we will explore how different professions are using AI technologies to maximize their potential and increase their efficiency.

In makeuseof they make a very interesting list with some professions. Here I summarize some of them:

- Advertisement -

content writers

Many businesses these days use writing tools and chatbots to mass-generate generic SEO content, which can be tempting for some writers. However, posting AI-generated content as-is is not sustainable or ethical. Google stresses that using pieces of AI to manipulate site ranking violates its anti-spam policies. The platform prefers quality content from authoritative sources.

However, writers do not have to completely abandon AI technologies. There are several ways to use them responsibly.

Research topics: ChatGPT can provide concise and direct answers to your questions. However, it is important to note that they do not verify the accuracy of their sources, so you will need to verify them yourself.

Create article outlines: Use AI-powered tools like Surfer SEO to create SEO-oriented article outlines and outperform your competition.

It’s important to remember that AI shouldn’t be a complete replacement for a writer’s creativity and critical thinking. Instead, it should be used to complement and enhance the writer’s skills, not replace them. Writers need to focus on producing quality content that resonates with their target audience and enhances their brand value.

Social media management

AI has lowered the barriers to entry for digital marketing. Different brands run entire campaigns using text-to-image tools and chatbots. However, launching low-cost AI-generated campaigns is counterproductive, as it can reduce your return on investment (ROI). Instead of running multiple ineffective ads, it’s important to prioritize conversion rates and focus on targeted campaigns.

- Advertisement -

It’s important to hire professionals for creative tasks like caption writing, market research, and graphic design, and to automate only routine administrative tasks.

Content scheduling: Tools like Hootsuite or Buffer allow you to schedule social media posts in advance.

Team project management: If you lead a social media marketing team, you can use project management tools to track tasks.

Performance analytics across multiple platforms: Use social listening AI-powered tools like Cortex and Emplifi for relevant and timely analytics.

Sellers

Sales-oriented companies have been experimenting with AI recently. They will save millions if they automate the entire sales process, from prospecting to closing.

The idea sounds exciting, but it is unrealistic. The AI ​​just runs patterns. Even advanced language models generate template responses from your data sets. Machines won’t replace vendors yet. Brands can only train AI to assist them with critical but time-consuming administrative tasks.

- Advertisement -

Lead Sorting: Use AI-powered CRM platforms to separate hot leads from cold ones.

Market Analysis Extraction: View market analysis so you don’t have to go through thousands of sheets.

Understanding prospects: Practice with chatbots by doing role-playing exercises. Ask them to imitate different types of people, such as upset customers, uninterested prospects, and paying customers. Practicing conversations helps you develop better customer service strategies.

programmers

There are a large number of free online programming courses. They will equip you with skills for coding apps, websites, and software programs. Of course, programming cannot be mastered overnight. Gradually invest in specialized conferences as your skills improve.

Educating yourself to code is accessible and inexpensive, but it’s also unsustainable. Self-directed education has limits. You’ll need one-on-one lectures and real life examples to understand more complex segments of programming.

Many find it difficult to study programming. If you feel exhausted, use the AI ​​to practice your creativity and critical thinking.

Writing code snippets: ChatGPT and Bing AI can write sample code snippets for various applications.

Build Websites: Learn the creative side of web development with website builders. They use drag and drop editors. Leave the coding for later and focus on building a navigable and aesthetically appealing web page.

Coding hands-on: OpenAI Codex can help you autocomplete documentation and extract token embeds, while OpenAI Playground demonstrates machine learning models.

conclusions

These are just a few examples, as virtually every profession can take advantage of AI to improve parts of their work. We will continue dealing with the subject during the next months.