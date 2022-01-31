Search here...
The iMac Pro with mini-LED could launch sometime in…

By: Brian Adam

It seems that the iMac Pro with mini-LED has suffered from a delay in terms of launch. According to Ross Young, the probability that it will appear at some point in the summer is more likely than in the spring. The analyst is part of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the reports come directly from the supply chain. It is similar to Ming-Chi Kuo and may have accurate information on some releases.

The iMac Pro with delays according to the latest reports

Ross Young was the only analyst who was able to report with certainty that MacBook Pros would have mini-LEDs with ProMotion. Based on your astute reporting, the iMac Pro is now expected to launch in the summer. It will have the same mini-LED, although with fewer zones than those used in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

Late last year, Young reported that the iMac Pro in question would be released in spring 2022. It has been postponed until summer and there is a possibility that it could be further delayed until autumn. The main supply problem is the minileds panels.

For the latter, Young has said that it is possible that they will not have as many covered areas. What does this mean? That the panel can cover a smaller size compared to the original idea and that the hateful frames or bezels not so small appear.

ProMotion’s original plan still stands

It’s not all bad news though. the analyst company indicated that the new iMac Pro will feature 120Hz ProMotion technology. It will be the same as the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. According to Mark Gurman, the screen will be 27 inches, although the design will be similar to the current 24-inch iMac M1.

If we see the summer dates, this could happen at WWDC 2022, although with the air of an announcement. We don’t think it can be released right away considering the shortage that exist in the components and also, the strong demand in the other devices with this panel.

What do you think about it? When will the launch happen? Tell us in the comment box your opinion about this note.

