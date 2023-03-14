The hype for NFTs disappears: companies like Meta are already leaving them aside

- Advertisement -

There were many who thought that NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) were a revolution in the digital world, and that their future was more than assured. But, after the initial , things are not going as expected, and right now there are not a few who are getting off the boat. And an example is Meta, which has announced that it stops supporting it. The truth is that, with the initial support of Mark Zuckerberg (who relied on NFTs 100%, the company undertook development a year or so ago so that this type of element would be part of some of its , especially Instagram. and Facebook (but these products were also seen as an important part of the Metaverse). But, over time, things have not evolved as expected and users now look askance at investing here… which has led the North American firm to stop providing support and evolve its integration. Come on, a full-fledged goodbye. It is an official decision by Meta In a message on Twitter that we left after this paragraph, Meta’s head of commerce and finetech (Stephane Kasriel) has been in charge of indicating that the tests with NFT in the two social networks that we have mentioned before are finished.Therefore, we are talking about a statement from one of the top managers that exist in the firm in this regard. White and in the bottle… and there seems to be no possibility of going back. As indicated, digital collectibles -which are none other than NFTs- are no longer an option for the company, so they spend all the resources associated with other possibilities that are seen with a better future for the firm. Some of the possibilities indicated in this regard are improving messaging or optimizing high-impact possibilities such as Reels (which are being monetized very well by creators). Even the commitment to Meta Pay, the payment system developed by the company, is maintained. Come on, almost anything before what seemed like the future of the digital world. A fall that many predicted Just as many trusted NFTs, there were quite a few who did not think they were something that had a long run… because it was rather a bubble of something that had no real, physical value. Time is proving the latter right, and more and more companies are no longer supporting collectibles -which, right now, aim to be something residual or may even disappear from everything-. And this will cause some to lose a lot of money… >