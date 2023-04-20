The human reproduction of the future thanks to science and technology

Human reproduction is a subject that has fascinated humanity forever. Now, technology seems to be bringing the dream of reproduction without biological limitations closer.

There are several companies and scientists who work daily to make in vitro fertilization (IVG) in humans and asexual reproduction in animals a reality, and today I am going to give you a summary of how the issue is at the moment.

You have a complete article on the subject at newyorker.com

Technology at the Service of Reproduction

There are several reasons why so much is being invested in this issue of reproductive technology and fertility.

First, infertility is a problem that affects millions of couples around the world, and current assisted reproductive techniques, such as in vitro fertilization, are not always effective and can be expensive. Therefore, there is a great need for new solutions to help people conceive and have children.

Second, reproductive technology and fertility is a rapidly growing area in the biotech and medical industry. Many companies see a market opportunity to develop new reproductive and fertility related products and services and are investing in research and development to try to capitalize on this opportunity.

On the other hand, the development of techniques such as IVG has the potential to revolutionize the way we understand human reproduction and genetics. If gametes can be created from non-reproductive cells, such as skin cells, this could have implications for the way we think about reproduction and genetics, and could lead to new ways of treating and preventing genetic diseases.

One of the leading companies in the sector is Conception, a company founded by Matt Krisiloff. It focuses on IVG, whose goal is to obtain fertile eggs from skin cells or blood from the human body. Although the process is still experimental, Krisiloff believes that in a short time a tissue sample could be obtained from a person, transformed into stem cells and, later, into eggs and sperm. Likewise, Gamete, another American company, focuses on the creation of embryos without the need for a mother through the use of mouse stem cells.

Although the idea of ​​unrestricted reproduction seems very attractive, scientists are not sure about the safety and efficacy of these procedures. Some, like Katsuhiko Hayashi, one of the Japanese scientists who helped demonstrate the possibility of IVG in mice, believe it will take a long time before human eggs of sufficient quality for reproduction can be obtained. Others, like Amander Clark, a professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UCLA, believe that researchers are trying to create a process outside the body without fully understanding what happens inside the body.

existing challenges

Here is a list of the main challenges mentioned in the article “The Future of Fertility”:

Safety and efficacy : The process of creating human eggs in the laboratory is complex and its safety and efficacy in humans have not yet been demonstrated.

: The process of creating human eggs in the laboratory is complex and its safety and efficacy in humans have not yet been demonstrated. Egg quality : Even in mice, most eggs are not powerful enough to develop into a baby. Scientists have not yet determined whether the human eggs created in the laboratory will be of sufficient quality for fertilization and fetal development.

: Even in mice, most eggs are not powerful enough to develop into a baby. Scientists have not yet determined whether the human eggs created in the laboratory will be of sufficient quality for fertilization and fetal development. Regulations and ethics : Creating human eggs in the laboratory raises complex ethical and regulatory issues, including oversight of research and approval of clinical trials.

: Creating human eggs in the laboratory raises complex ethical and regulatory issues, including oversight of research and approval of clinical trials. Cost and accessibility : While technology has the potential to help many people, cost and accessibility can be a challenge, especially for those without financial resources.

: While technology has the potential to help many people, cost and accessibility can be a challenge, especially for those without financial resources. Social inequalities : Technology could also exacerbate social inequalities, as wealthy people could have an advantage in using this technology to conceive healthier and more successful children.

: Technology could also exacerbate social inequalities, as wealthy people could have an advantage in using this technology to conceive healthier and more successful children. Lack of knowledge : Scientists still have a lot to learn about the biology behind the production of human eggs in the laboratory. Lack of knowledge can delay the progress of research and the practical application of the technology.

: Scientists still have a lot to learn about the biology behind the production of human eggs in the laboratory. Lack of knowledge can delay the progress of research and the practical application of the technology. commercial pressure : Companies looking to take advantage of technology may be more interested in making a profit than extensive testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the process. This could jeopardize the safety of patients seeking treatment.

: Companies looking to take advantage of technology may be more interested in making a profit than extensive testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the process. This could jeopardize the safety of patients seeking treatment. cultural challenges: Technology also raises cultural questions about what it means to be a biological father and how conception and fertility are perceived.

Ethics and Regulation

The development of IVG also raises regulatory and ethical questions. Federal law in the United States already prohibits funding for the creation of human embryos for research, which means that funding for IVG for human reproduction must come from individual states, the private sector, or foreign entities. In addition, the FDA cannot approve applications for clinical trials involving heritable genetic modifications in human embryos.

Companies that are innovating in the sector

Below is a list of the startups mentioned in the article “The Future of Fertility” and their role:

Conception Biosciences : An American biotechnology company founded in 2019 based in Los Angeles, California that focuses on developing assisted reproductive technology using stem cells. The company was founded by Matt Krisiloff, who was previously CEO of startup accelerator Y Combinator. Conception Biosciences focuses on a technique called In Vitro Gametogenesis (IVG), which allows for the creation of gametes, such as eggs and sperm, from stem cells in a laboratory setting. The company has focused on creating eggs from stem cells, a process that could revolutionize fertility and assisted reproduction. The company has raised several million dollars in investment funds, including Silicon Valley investors such as Y Combinator, Mithril Capital, Village Global, Founders Fund and Fifty Years. The company has reportedly been in negotiations with major fertility clinics to test its technology in humans. Conception Biosciences is led by a team of scientists and entrepreneurs, including co-founders Eugene Serebryany and Juan Carlos Hurtado González, who are stem cell scientists with experience developing gametes in vitro in mice. Other members of the team include the company’s molecular biologist and chief science officer, Ritu Raman, and the company’s scientific adviser, Harvard University biology professor George Church, who has been a leading advocate of the technology. IVG. In The New Yorker’s article on the future of fertility, Conception Biosciences is featured as one of the leading companies in the race to develop human IVG technology. The company stands out for its focus on creating eggs from stem cells, as opposed to other companies that focus on creating sperm or using ovarian tissue. In March 2022, Conception Biosciences announced that it had made a breakthrough in creating eggs from stem cells in the laboratory, bringing them to the primary follicle stage. This was considered a huge milestone in the field of fertility and has generated a great deal of interest and attention in the company.

: An American biotechnology company founded in 2019 based in Los Angeles, California that focuses on developing assisted reproductive technology using stem cells. The company was founded by Matt Krisiloff, who was previously CEO of startup accelerator Y Combinator. gamete : A New York-based company that focuses on the development of assisted reproductive technologies. Gamete is working on the production of in vitro gametes (IVG) from the patient’s skin or blood cells, in order to create viable gametes that can be used for reproduction. The company has collaborated with Harvard University to develop technologies to create specialized, simulated cell culture environments that mimic the environment of the human ovaries and testes. Gamete has made significant progress in in vitro gamete production in animals, but has not yet demonstrated in vitro human gamete production. The company has focused on developing technologies to create specialized, simulated cell culture environments that mimic the environment of the human ovaries and testes. The company was founded in 2017 and has raised more than $3 million in financing from private investors. One of the company’s founders is Thomas Tuschl, a researcher in molecular and cell biology at Rockefeller University. Gamete is working in collaboration with several academic institutions, including Harvard University, to develop techniques for the production of gametes in vitro.

: A New York-based company that focuses on the development of assisted reproductive technologies. Gamete is working on the production of in vitro gametes (IVG) from the patient’s skin or blood cells, in order to create viable gametes that can be used for reproduction. The company has collaborated with Harvard University to develop technologies to create specialized, simulated cell culture environments that mimic the environment of the human ovaries and testes. celmatix: Celmatix is ​​a New York-based startup founded in 2009 by Piraye Beim, a former Rockefeller University scientist. The company uses genetic data and analysis to help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health, and is focused on developing solutions for health issues related to female fertility, such as premature ovarian aging and menstrual disorders. Celmatix’s platform, called Polaris, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze women’s reproductive health data, including genetic tests, medical history and menstrual patterns. Polaris provides personalized information to women so they can make more informed decisions about their fertility, such as the best time to conceive or whether to consider fertility preservation. The firm has raised more than $50 million in venture capital funding from investors including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Alexandria Venture Investments, and Illumina Ventures. The company has worked with various partners in the reproductive health industry, including healthcare providers, genetic testing laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Each of these startups is exploring new ways to improve assisted reproductive technology and make it more accessible and effective for people looking to have children.