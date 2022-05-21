The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro comes in two luxurious variants of titanium or ceramic

Huawei today announced the latest release of its latest smartwatch, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro. The new watch, available in titanium and ceramic editions, comes with a new interface design, premium materials, a large ultra-sharp screen and a wide range of dials to customize the appearance of the watch. In addition, it is a perfect companion for a healthy lifestyle, with TruSeen 5.0+ monitoring technology that allows accurate measurement of heart health, as well as blood oxygen monitoring. This new device has considerably improved its sports functionalities thanks to the incorporation of a new diving training mode that adds to the more than 100 existing modes for a completely personalized training experience. In order to offer extra utility to runners of all levels, the new smartwatch includes a dual-band five-system GNSS positioning and race plan function, which obtains more accurate geo-location data. The new generation of the GT series comes in two versions: HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition and HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition. Both offer a distinctive design that makes them unique without giving up a common denominator that combines luxury, style and functionality. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition: careful design to the millimeter The design of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition combines the concept of futurism of the s. XIX with avant-garde modernity, incorporating new design details compared to the previous generation of the series. It is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED HD color screen that offers even more clarity than previous versions thanks to the combination of a larger surface and 466 x 466 high definition resolution, for instant reading of the data on the screen. . The watch is made with the best quality materials, this being obvious as soon as you see it. Titanium makes the case strong yet lightweight and has been designed to stand the test of time, with a three-dimensional finish resulting from a handcrafted polishing technique.

For its part, the sapphire glass screen offers great resistance because it is a material as hard as diamond. Made of zirconia ceramic powder, the watch case back goes through more than 60 high-tech processes before becoming the cover of the finished product. Furthermore, the materials of the watch have the ability to detect even the slightest changes in body temperature. Aiming to offer an even better user experience, the company has created a watch that is more comfortable to wear than its predecessors, reducing its thickness by 0.5mm compared to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro for added comfort. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition has a traditional watch-style touch 3D rotating crown that allows the wearer to zoom in and out, scroll through different interfaces or adjust settings, all by clicking and turning the crown. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition: Combining Aesthetics and Technology The appearance of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition is inspired by the meeting of Eastern and Western influences, offering a perfect balance between technology and design. This fusion results in an elegant design without giving up the simplicity provided by ceramics, complementing the style offered by metal. Another source of inspiration for this edition was Botticelli’s masterpiece, The Birth of Venus, evident in the gold and silver shell bezel alongside the 24 wave patterns. In addition, the flowered face of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition changes its shape over the hours, symbolizing the passage of time.

Like the titanium version, it is made of top-quality materials, such as high-tech ceramic, which, in addition to fulfilling an aesthetic function, is highly resistant to corrosion and heat. The ceramic edition also features a high-strength sapphire glass screen, making it highly resistant to scratches and breakage. Sapphire glass is also found in the ceramic back case sensor, allowing for better light penetration and accurate heart rate monitoring. This element, in combination with other skin-friendly materials, allows the automatic detection of any change in temperature. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition is available with a wide range of dials to customize the appearance of the watch and integrates a 1.32-inch AMOLED HD color screen with a high resolution of 466 x 466, which offers impeccable image quality. Redefining professional training The new device has a built-in dual-band GNSS system and five major satellite systems: GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS, which cover the whole world and have excellent anti-interference performance, minimizing the probability of any error. Additionally, and considering that sports is a social activity, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro allows users to share their workouts with their friends and invite them to join them. Also, thinking of users who enjoy outdoor training and long walks, the new Huawei watch is ready to keep up with them thanks to offline navigation and the return route function to help you find your way back. .

Water resistance to immerse yourself in unforgettable experiences One of the most exciting new features of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is its improved water resistance. Having undergone 200 rounds of underwater pressure tests, the device complies with the EN 13319 engineering standard and achieves an advanced level of submersion water resistance, which can withstand submersion to a maximum depth of 30 meters.

UAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro incorporates a new free diving sport mode, which provides real-time information of diving sessions and can be very useful for those who are just starting out in free diving. This mode includes an apnea training function, with customizable tables, which helps as a personalized training assistant to improve the ability to hold your breath. An inseparable training companion Among the more than 100 training modes available with HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, the intelligent race planning function stands out. This feature helps create a personal training plan based on the individual’s fitness and running history, combined with their performance goals. The function allows you to evaluate data such as pace, heart rate, distance, etc. to offer professional advice that evolves as the broker does; and syncs this data with other compatible devices, including over 60 training apps from around the world, such as Runtastic and Komoot, making it the perfect training partner. The rest of the available training modes range from golf to cross-country skiing to free training so that HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro responds to the preferences and needs of any user.

It also offers plenty of storage space, as well as Bluetooth music streaming, so you can listen to training playlists anytime, anywhere. Lastly, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro integrates a host of additional health features to help monitor our overall well-being. For example, there is a menstrual cycle management function that tracks the cycle and remembers it in advance. It’s also easy to set yourself health challenges, track your sleep and water intake, set reminders to take your doctor’s medication, and much more. A personal assistant on your wrist HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is equipped with HarmonyOS Distributed technology, to provide a smart experience for all your daily needs from your wrist, whether you’re enjoying yourself during training, consuming entertainment and gaming. or in another series of scenarios. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition provides around 14 days of battery life (or 8 in heavy usage scenarios), while HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition offers around 7 days of battery life (or 4 days in heavy usage). ).

Wireless charging and 30% faster charging speed compared to WATCH GT 2 Pro make it fast and easy to charge even on the go. In addition, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro supports Bluetooth calls, supports intelligent voice assistant, and has many other utilities. Technology, art and timelessness: the new faces of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro The recently launched “Sense” series of HUAWEI Themes is a collection of carefully designed premium watch faces that celebrate the launch of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro. The series has been deliberately designed to offer options for all styles and tastes of users, from more traditional dials to more innovative designs. “Sense” series watch faces can be downloaded exclusively for €1.99 (excluding limited versions) from May 18 to June 18 on HUAWEI Themes and HUAWEI Health. The price will return to €3.99 and €9.99 (limited version) thereafter. 5 exclusive IED series watch faces can be downloaded for free on WATCH GT 3 Pro, the price of the remaining IED watch faces may vary.

Pricing and availability HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition is available for €499, and HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition is available for €599. Other versions of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro available from €369. HUAWEI Health+ subscription will cost €7.99 per month or €59.99 per year. The beta version will be available from today until June 30 and the full version will be available from June 30 on HMS and Android only in Italy and Germany. In Spain it will be available soon.