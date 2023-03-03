The HUAWEI WATCH Buds watch with headphones under the dial is now on sale in Spain

- Advertisement -

HUAWEI WATCH Buds, the first smartwatch on the market with a fold-out magnetic cover and earphones on the watch body, is now available in Spain. Combining the features and functions of both, it merges TWS earphones and smartwatches into one useful and ingenious wearable. The new HUAWEI WATCH Buds prevent TWS earbuds from being forgotten or lost during daily use, offering a comfortable and lightweight smart experience. This Huawei launch represents a new step forward in terms of the possibilities offered by the brand’s smart wearables, which offer innovative intelligent experiences to users.

Elegance and integrated architecture

HUAWEI WATCH Buds feature a sophisticated steel casing that offers greater strength and resistance to corrosion. Its large 1.43″ color AMOLED high definition screen with 466 x 466 pixel resolution is perfectly complemented by the stainless steel case, in a sophisticated design for the most demanding. The watch includes a premium leather strap, gently tooled with delicate textures and a subtle sheen that add a touch of elegance and style. Despite being just 14.99mm thick, HUAWEI WATCH Buds contain 21 layers of components inside, including an eight-channel photoelectronic sensor, an ultra-micro-precise rotary axis module, a earphones, a magnetic fixing unit and a pair of TWS earphones. All this, integrated inside. The innovative pop-up design of Huawei WATCH Buds allows the watch cover to instantly open like a pocket watch with a simple push, and the two earbuds are attached to the other side of the face.

Regarding sound quality, Huawei WATCH Buds are equipped with a quad magnetic full-range planar diaphragm, which enables the unit to deliver powerful, full-frequency, high-resolution audio, offering users rich sonic details. despite the small size of the headphones. In addition, HUAWEI WATCH Buds also offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Adaptive Triple EQ and stop distinguishing between the left and right earbuds thanks to Adaptive Identification technology. For its part, the new Wide Area Ear Cup Touch Controls allow users to access multiple functions simply by touching their ears, since these controls cover the ear cups, the auricle and the area in front of the ears. In addition to being a smartwatch with its own built-in TWS earphones, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds are excellent in terms of functionality and watch experience. In terms of health, HUAWEI WATCH Buds support various health monitoring features, such as automatic blood oxygen saturation detection, TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. It also has 80 Sports Modes, including 10 professional sports modes such as running, walking, cycling, jump rope, elliptical machine, rowing or free training.

The HUAWEI WATCH Buds watch battery can supply power to both the watch and earbuds, and still lasts well. Battery lasts up to 3 days on a full charge in typical applications and up to 7 days in power save mode (with watch charging headphones off). In addition, the wireless charger made of high thermal conductivity oxide ceramic improves heat dissipation capacity by 100% compared to the previous generation. HUAWEI WATCH Buds can be easily synced with any smartphone, regardless of whether the device runs Android or iOS. The same goes for the HUAWEI Health App, which is available for all operating systems and allows full control of both the smartwatch and headset down to the last customizable detail. HUAWEI WATCH Buds are available from today in Spain for €499 in the Huawei online store, authorized e-commerce platforms, Huawei brand stores and physical retailers.