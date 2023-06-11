The Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro arrive in Spain to compete with Apple

- Advertisement -

Huawei it recently launched its two new smartwatches in its home country of China, and the devices became available for purchase in said market. Now, the new devices, Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro, reach the European market and, by extension, Spain. It should be noted that they are the first smart watches to use the HarmonyOS operating system, developed by the company itself.

The smart watches we are talking about have a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a pixel density of 310dpi. Inside, there is a fairly complete and powerful hardware, an example is that they use the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1along with 2GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage.

Options of these Huawei watches

Both models have an always-on display with a variety of watch faces to choose from. In addition, they also have water resistance of up to 5 meters. The Pro model, meanwhile, has a larger case that measures 48mm in diameter and 12.9mm deep, while the standard model has a 46mm case and a 10.9mm deep case.

It should be noted that Huawei Watch 4 Pro works with a larger battery 780mAhcompared to the battery of 530 mAh that the basic one uses. In terms of construction, the standard model has stainless steel, composite fiber, and 3D glass, while the Pro model features titanium, ceramic, and sapphire crystal.

Very complete to recognize the physical state

As for the options to recognize everything that has to do with health and fitness, this new series of smart watches is equipped with a heart rate monitor; SpO2 sensor; ECG, skin temperature; stress tracking; indicator of arterial stiffness: and, even, it is possible to know the quality of breathing. You can collect all seven parameters into a seven-point health summary in one minute. admit more than 100 training modes and both Huawei have an AI career coach.

It also has a fall detection function that sends an emergency call with a single touch. Besides, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro has LTE connectivity through an eSIMas well as a built-in GPS, which the standard variant does not have these options.

Price of these smartwatches

The Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro will be available for purchase in the European market from June 13thwith a price of €449 and €549 respectively. The company indicates that those who reserve the wearables the device between June 13 and 27 will receive some FreeBuds 5i headphones for free.

