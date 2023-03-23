The Huawei P60, P60 Pro and P60 Art are now official

- Advertisement -

Huawei today introduced the series in China, marking the return of the legendary P series after a two-year long wait. The Huawei P60 series introduces new camera and software technologies and blends them into these devices with a whole new user experience. As for the rear of the phone, the Huawei P60 series adopts a new camera design with a powerful sensor and XMAGE technology. Huawei P60 Pro brings back the curved screen on all four sides. The entire series is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen, compatible with HDR. It has an LTPO adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and brings a 29% reduction in power consumption. In addition, the P60 is also equipped with Huawei’s X-True immersive display technology. Help make the phone the first to be double certified for professional color accuracy by TUV Rheinland.

In bright light environments, the P60 has higher contrast and more detail in dark light environments. The screen-to-body ratio of the P60 series reaches 93.1% and supports IP68 dust and water resistance. Huawei P60 series features F1.4-F4.0 ten-stop intelligent variable aperture technology. In addition, it brings a new XD Fusion Pro texture engine to clearly capture the dark night, sunrise and sunset, and record moments in motion. Huawei P60 series comes with a powerful periscopic zoom camera. The camera features image stabilization to provide a shake-free zoom experience. Additionally, the P60 Pro has the world’s first super-large aperture of f/2.1. It is the first time that a flagship phone has used such a large aperture for the periscope camera. With a wide periscopic glass, more light reaches the magnified object.

Huawei P60 series includes a second generation of satellite communication and enables two-way SMS. This means that the phone will not only receive, but also be able to send an SMS via satellite. This is made possible by new hardware-integrated satellite solutions. Compared with the 66W charger of the previous flagship, Huawei brings a new 88W charger for the P60 series. You can charge half the phone in 10 minutes. Huawei P60 Art is the third device in this series that contains all the aforementioned features with a more refined aesthetic. The shape of the chamber changes and comes in two colors that reflect light from different angles.

Huawei P60 starts at 4,4488 yuan (∼€604) for the 128 GB version, while Huawei P60 Pro starts at 6,988 yuan (∼€940) for the 256 GB version. Huawei P60 Art starts at 8,988 yuan (∼€1,210). All three phones will arrive without Google services. Soon they will be launched in Europe.