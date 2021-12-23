The Huawei P50 Pocket is now official: Specifications and price

After three generations of the Mate X, Huawei has finally unveiled its first clamshell folding phone: Huawei P50 Pocket.

The phone measures 7.2mm in its unfolded state, 15.2mm when folded, and weighs 190 grams. It brings a Huawei patented hinge mechanism with no visible gap when closed. The P50 Pocket maintains the design established by the Huawei P50 series and uses custom-made 3D structured glass.

It features a 6.9 ″ 120 Hz OLED main display with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and a 2790 x 1188 pixel resolution. Huawei has opted for a cutout at the top that houses the selfie camera.

The small 1 ″ display can do more than just display the time, date and notifications. It has its own widgets for its own and third-party applications such as maps, music players and QR codes.

You can start navigating a map on the big screen, close the phone, and continue to see the directions on the outer screen.

The P50 Pocket comes with three cameras: a 40 MP main camera with a 26mm equivalent lens, along with a 13 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP f / 1 ‘ultra-spectral’ camera, 8 which should improve color reproduction.

Inside, we find a Snapdragon 888 4G (yes, 4G) along with for 8 / 12GB of RAM and 256 / 512GB of storage. The battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 40W wired charging. The software part is covered by HarmonyOS.

Huawei P50 Pocket comes in black and white colors, as well as a special gold edition. The standard P50 Pocket comes in a single 8/256 GB trim and retails for CNY 8,988, which is equivalent to 1,250 euros.

The 12 / 512GB special edition gold model will cost CNY 10,988 (€ 1,520). The first sales in China start today. International availability has not been detailed yet, but is on the way.