The Huawei P50 Pocket is now official: a new folding phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Huawei company is not exactly a novice in the world of folding mobile phones, only that to date, it was focused on launching the concept of a “book” mobile on the market. But now they have jumped on the bandwagon of compact folding phones, in the style of the old clamshell-type models, with their new Huawei P50 Pocket.

This new terminal has a size that is not out of the ordinary, when it is deployed, since can be folded in half, so that it takes up less space. And the best thing is that even so, you can use it for certain functions thanks to the fact that it has a circular secondary screen.

A phone that shines with its own light

This new Huawei terminal is following in the footsteps of Samsung with its new Galaxy Z Flip series. Of course, the design of the Asian company is more ambitious, so consequently, its price is also higher.

Advertising of the Huawei P50 Pocket Huawei

The new Huawei P50 Pocket has as its main screen an OLED panel with Full HD + resolution, 6.9-inch diagonal, a 21: 9 ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate, along with a 300 Hz touch response speed. Not forgetting that it also has a front camera perforated in the center.

When this Huawei P50 Pocket is folded, you can continue using it, you will receive notifications, you can take selfie photos and many more options at your disposal. thanks to its second circular screen. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest peculiarities of the model of the Asian firm, a circular screen with a 1.04-inch diagonal, and which is also tactile.

If we take a look under its hood, we find a SoC Snapdragon 888, although with 4G connectivity. This is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 356 GB of storage, and in the most vitaminized version we have 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Moving on to photographic section of the Huawei P50 Pocket, the terminal includes four lenses. First of all, a camera for the front with a 10.7 MP sensor and f / 2.2 aperture. On the back it has a triple camera, its main sensor being 40 MP, a 13 MP wide angle and a 32 MP hyperspectral sensor.

enlarge photo Huawei P50 Pocket design Huawei

According to Huawei, Hyperspectral technology can recognize more details, restore facial contours, improve the quality of textures in portraits, 1-inch macro distance, maintain vivid colors in low-light situations, and even fluorescent photography.

Regarding its autonomy, it has a 4,000 mAh battery and 40 W fast charge, fingerprint reader located on the side, WiFi 6 and stereo speakers. Released with HarmonyOS 2.0 install by default, and you will not have Google services.

For the moment, The Huawei P50 Pocket has only been announced in China, so we will have to wait to see if it will reach more countries. The colors in which you can find them are three, black, gold and white, and they come with two combinations of RAM and storage. Its price? 1245 euros at the change for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and 1520 euros at the change for the Huawei P50 Pocket with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

