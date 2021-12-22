The Huawei P50 Pocket is leaked on video confirming its design

There are only a few hours left for Huawei to present its next folding phone. We talk about Huawei P50 Pocket, a device of which we have already known some details, such as the design that the device would have. Until now, all the images that we have seen of the supposed phone were in “quarantine” since we could not certify their veracity.

But now that a video has been published where we see in detail the design of the Huawei P50 Pocket, we can affirm what the curves of a phone with a folding screen will be like that has a clear objective: to become the best alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This will be the Huawei P50 Pocket

In terms of design, and as you can see, the video is short but more than enough to be able to offer in detail what this Huawei P50 Pocket will be like. And it is exactly the same as what we saw in the renders that have been leaked.

We are talking about a folding phone with a shell-style design to occupy as little space as possible and that has a small screen, however that expands its size when the device is fully deployed.

An interesting detail we see in the external screen, located just below the camera module and that will allow us to receive notifications and perform different actions without having to open the cover of the phone.

Regarding the technical characteristics that the Huawei P50 Pocket will have, previous rumors suggest that this model will have a processor Modified MediaTek Dimensity 9000 to deliver superior performance. Of course, we fear that the modem has been changed since Huawei is prohibited from using 5G networks on any of its devices.

Regarding the internal screen, it is expected to have a panel with a 6.8-inch diagonal. And the front screen, which will be used to see the time or use it as a mirror when taking a selfie, is a mystery but we assume that it will not exceed two inches.

As for the operating system, the Asian manufacturer is expected to bet on Android 11 without Google services. But it is most likely that the version that remains in the Asian market will end up having Harmony OS 2.0.

We couldn’t forget about her 4,100 mAh battery with 66 W fast charge to ensure amazing loading times. Finally, the Huawei P50 Pocket camera would be made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor signed by Sony (IMX766), accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto.

