The Huawei P50 Pocket can be seen with a 6.85 ″ folding interior screen and a 1 ″ exterior

The Huawei P50 Pocket It will be Huawei’s next foldable phone, according to the rumors we are hearing in recent days, and it will have a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, has now revealed that the Huawei P50 Pocket smartphone will feature a 6.85 ″ inner panel and a 1 ″ circular outer screen. The latter will allow you to view useful information and act as a viewer to take selfies.

Apparently, the Huawei P50 Pocket will be a version with a vertically folding screen of the Huawei P50 Pro. However, the company has decided to put a bit of style with its new rear design scheme on the back.

Huawei has confirmed that this new smartphone will be launched on December 23, 2021along with other products, including the new Huawei Watch D smartwatch that comes with a blood pressure monitoring system.

An earlier report reveals that the Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by 66W supercharge to recharge quickly, but the battery capacity is likely to be low.

The phone could have a camera system consisting of a 50 MP True-Chroma camera (color, f / 1.8 aperture), a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f / 2.2 aperture) and a telephoto camera. 12 MP (aperture f / 3.4, OIS), which supports AF.

The Huawei P50 Pocket could incorporate the Kirin 9000 4G chip initially, followed by the Snapdragon 888 version later on.