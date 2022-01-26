The Huawei P50 Pocket arrives in Spain: this is how it competes in the folding category in features and price

Folding mobiles started as an extravagance, but little by little they are normalizing as new models are launched. We met the Huawei P50 Pocket at the end of last year, although we always had the question of whether it would be sold globally or not. Finally, it has been, and The Huawei P50 Pocket has been put up for sale in Spain.

It is not the first folding mobile that Huawei has brought to our country, but a lot since the last Huawei Mate Xs. Is the new Huawei P50 Pocket a good option? To find out, we compare what it offers and what it costs with the rest of the folding phones on sale: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Motorola Razr 5G and the Huawei Mate Xs.

Three ways of understanding the same

In recent weeks we have seen how more brands have launched into the foldable mobile market, such as OPPO with the OPPO Find N or Honor with the Honor Magic V, although it remains to be seen if they will go on sale globally. In Spain, for now there are three companies that have “dared” to put folding mobiles on sale: Samsung, Huawei and Motorola.

The Huawei P50 Pocket repeats the clamshell folding mobile concept of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Motorola Razr 5G

The latest to arrive is the Huawei P50 Pocket, which is not Huawei’s first folding mobile, but it is the first to commitment to the compact format. The idea is not to have a mobile that unfolds to be a tablet, but a mobile that you can compact so that it takes up less space in your pocket, like the clamshell mobiles of yesteryear.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is a compact clamshell foldable mobile

This folding mobile concept is by no means new, as it was the format chosen by the first folding Motorola Razr of 2019 and which would later be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the latest and most refined Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. folding mobiles for who want a different and compact mobilenot as focused on productivity as the “book” ones.

On the other hand, we have “book” folding mobiles, which could be defined as a mobile that you can unfold its screen to turn into a tablet or as a tablet that you can fold its screen to turn into a mobile. The maximum exponent of this group is the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which has undergone several evolutions until reaching the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. They are terminals larger, heavier and generally more expensivesomewhat more focused on productivity.

And not all folding books are the same. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 folds inwards, while the Huawei Mate Xs does it out. Each type of fold has its advantages in terms of the number of cameras and additional screens that the terminal needs (the Mate Xs can reuse its cameras for all assumptions), but in the end it all depends on what the user prefers: a large mobile that is transforms into normal or a normal mobile that becomes small.

Two important drawbacks

The Huawei P50 Pocket spec sheet is up to date, with screens at 120 Hz, a powerful processora good amount of RAM and storage and very fast charging, but when compared head to head against other folding terminals on the market, it is evident that it has two important deficiencies, both motivated by the US embargo.

It is not a 5G mobileNote: Despite having the same Snapdragon 888 as the two Samsung foldables, 5G connectivity is disabled, so we’re left with 4G. It will not be a problem for many people, but for others spending more than 1,000 euros on a mobile that is already “outdated” from the point of connectivity will be a major drawback.

Huawei P50 Pocket and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 represent the same concept but the latter has two advantages: it is 5G and it has Google Play

The other big drawback is the shadow that has accompanied all recent launches and that also concerns the Huawei Mate Xs: does not have Google services nor Google Play, which limits the installation of applications to Huawei App Gallery and APK files, an added complication that will be a minor problem for some and a major drawback for others.

it’s complicated

Of course, not everything is hits in the Huawei P50 Pocket. Compared to its most immediate rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, it is a little larger and has a lot of more capacity in your battery and fast charge of 40W (4,000 mAh and 40W in the Pocket compared to 3,300 mAh and 15W in the Z Flip), in addition to bringing 120 Hz refreshments to both screens.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is worth 600 euros more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Huawei has tried to alleviate the weaknesses of the Huawei P50 Pocket in terms of software and connectivity with a unique designwith an outer circular screen and two finishes that make it almost more of a fashion accessory than a smartphone, as well as a somewhat more ambitious photographic commitment, represented by its 32 MP lens with spectral photography, capable of “seeing more” than the human eye.

They are some interesting additions, but we continue talking about a terminal of 1,599 euros that is 4G and does not have Google Play. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip today costs 999 euros, that is, 600 euros less, and although it does not have a spectral camera or a 120 Hz screen, it has IPX8 resistance, wireless charging and yes, Google Play and 5G.