The Huawei Nova 9 SE arrives in Spain: price and availability of the new mid-range with a 108-megapixel camera

A week ago Huawei unveiled the new Huawei Nova 9 SE, a mid-range mobile that carried the design of the Huawei P50 at a more affordable price. Now, the company has announced that the Huawei Nova 9 SE will be sold in Spainjust like the standard model, the Huawei Nova 9.

The Huawei Nova 9 SE, with SE for “Special Edition”, is a slightly lowered version but maintains the main assets of the Nova 9, such as the 66W fast charge or the 108 megapixel camera. It is put up for sale by less than 350 euros.

Price and availability of the Huawei Nova 9 SE

The Huawei Nova 9 SE will go on sale in Spain on March 18 with a pre-sale discount of 50 euros. From March 28, it can be purchased for €349, the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is available in the colors blue, white and black.

Huawei Nova 9 SE 8+128GB: 349 euros, with a 50-euro discount until March 28

Lots of megapixels and very fast charging

The Huawei Nova 9 SE is the little brother of the Huawei Nova 9, although not in size, but in power. The terminal actually has a slightly larger screen, this time with a 6.78-inch LCD panel, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The touch panel is for its part 240 Hz and with the front camera perforated in the center.

A fundamental difference between the Nova 9 SE with the normal model is in the processor, which is a Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm. As for RAM and storage, in principle only the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage arrives in Spain.

Of course, the special edition has more megapixels, with a quad camera with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies are taken care of by the 16-megapixel shooter.

As for the battery, the Huawei Nova 9 SE mounts a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charge and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one side. As expected, it launches without Google services or apps: it comes with EMUI 12 with Android 10 pre-installed.

Huawei Nova 9 SE data sheet