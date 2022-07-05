HomeTech NewsMobileThe Huawei Nova 10 Pro is now official, with a very powerful...

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is now official, with a very powerful camera to dominate the mid-range

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
Rear of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
the huawei nova 10 pro is now official, with a
- Advertisement -

huawei does not give up and, despite the veto of the United States, continues to present new mobile phones. And now it is the turn of the Nova family, which is renewed with two very interesting smartphones: the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

We are talking about two terminals that look very similar, but that hide some differences to take into account. That yes, the exquisite design that characterizes the Nova family continues to be the great exponent of these terminals.

And it is that the appearance that the new Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro look will make them the center of attention, in addition to hiding some features beyond any doubt.

[mb_related_posts1]

So are the new Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro

We have already told you that aesthetically They look like two drops of water and in the technical section we will not see excessive differences either. To begin with, the Huawei Nova 10 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch screen, while its smaller brother stays at 6.67 inches.

Rear of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro

How to join a group video call on WhatsApp

enlarge photo

Rear of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro huawei

Of course, in both cases we will find a powerful Full HD+ OLED-panel capable of working at 120 Hz to offer a multimedia experience beyond any doubt. Partly thanks to the stereo speakers that this model incorporates. We will close the screen section indicating that the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro have a perforated front camera to show off a commendable appearance.

Lifting the hood we see that both the Huawei Nova 10 and the Nova 10 Pro share the same specifications. In this way, they boast of a 778G 4G processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section we do see differences between the camera of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Nova 10. The most vitaminized model boasts a dual camera system on the front with a 60-megapixel sensor and a second 8-megapixel sensor, while the Nova 10 model only has the main 60-megapixel sensor.

[mb_related_posts2]

moving on to rear camera module, Both models have the same configuration, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

According to the drumsthe Huawei Nova 10 Pro has 4,500 mAh and 100W fast charge, while the Nova 10 stays at 4,000 mAh with 66W fast charge.

Availability and price

At the moment they have only come out in China, so we will have to wait for the company to confirm its cost in Spain. Although we leave you the prices in the country so you can get the idea.

  • Huawei Nova 10 8GB and 128GB: 2,699 yuan, about 386 euros to change.
  • Huawei Nova 10 8GB and 256 GB: 2,999 yuan, about 428 euros to change.
  • Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8GB and 128GB: 3,699 yuan, about 485 euros to change.
  • Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8GB and 256 GB: 3,999 yuan, about 570 euros to change.

>

How to group video chat in Facebook Messenger

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, análisis: una bestia para jugar y para todo lo demás

Abrir la caja de un móvil denominado como gaming implica echarle mano...
Android

WhatsApp extends the time to delete messages for everyone in any chat

Continuing with its regular updates, beyond the actual news for privacy, this time WhatsApp...
Tech News

Two 3D printers for less than 200 euros, one made of resin and the other FDM

During the last years I have been doing reviews of several 3D printers, both...
Europe

France repatriates 51 women and children from camps in Syria

France repatriated 51 nationals from Syria on Tuesday, including several orphaned children who had...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...

© 2021 voonze.com.