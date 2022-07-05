The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is now official, with a very powerful camera to dominate the mid-range

- Advertisement -

does not give up and, despite the veto of the United States, continues to present new mobile phones. And now it is the turn of the Nova family, which is renewed with two very interesting smartphones: the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

We are talking about two terminals that look very similar, but that hide some differences to take into account. That yes, the exquisite design that characterizes the Nova family continues to be the great exponent of these terminals.

And it is that the appearance that the new Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro look will make them the center of attention, in addition to hiding some features beyond any doubt.

So are the new Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro

We have already told you that aesthetically They look like two drops of water and in the technical section we will not see excessive differences either. To begin with, the Huawei Nova 10 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch screen, while its smaller brother stays at 6.67 inches.

Of course, in both cases we will find a powerful Full HD+ OLED-panel capable of working at 120 Hz to offer a multimedia experience beyond any doubt. Partly thanks to the stereo speakers that this model incorporates. We will close the screen section indicating that the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro have a perforated front to show off a commendable appearance.

Lifting the hood we see that both the Huawei Nova 10 and the Nova 10 Pro share the same specifications. In this way, they boast of a 778G 4G processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section we do see differences between the camera of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Nova 10. The most vitaminized model boasts a dual camera system on the front with a 60-megapixel sensor and a second 8-megapixel sensor, while the Nova 10 model only has the main 60-megapixel sensor.

moving on to rear camera module, Both models have the same configuration, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

According to the drumsthe Huawei Nova 10 Pro has 4,500 mAh and 100W fast charge, while the Nova 10 stays at 4,000 mAh with 66W fast charge.

Availability and price

At the moment they have only come out in China, so we will have to wait for the company to confirm its cost in Spain. Although we leave you the prices in the country so you can get the idea.

Huawei Nova 10 8GB and 128GB: 2,699 yuan, about 386 euros to change.

Huawei Nova 10 8GB and 256 GB: 2,999 yuan, about 428 euros to change.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8GB and 128GB: 3,699 yuan, about 485 euros to change.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8GB and 256 GB: 3,999 yuan, about 570 euros to change.

