The Huawei MatePad Paper tablet arrives in Spain with its electronic ink screen

Despite the fact that the veto imposed by the United States has affected the sales of Huawei smartphones and tablets, the Chinese company continues to launch new devices on the market with its own operating system. One of them is a tablet that lands in Spain and that it is most particular for integrating an electronic ink screen. We talk about Huawei MatePad Paper.

In the past Mobile World Congress 2023, the Asian firm presented this device, which is one of the most original that it has launched to date (except for some headphones that are also surprising). And the truth is that very positively surprised by all that it is capable of offering a product that, until not long ago, was not considered as an effective possibility in the market until Huawei decided to give it a try.

What you find in the Huawei MatePad Paper

This device has an electronic ink screen of 10.3 inches, called E-Ink FullView, which occupies 86.3% of the front of the tablet and offers 32 levels of brightness. In addition, the component we are talking about provides a reading experience very similar to that of traditional paper books.

An example of what we say is that this equipment is accompanied by a optical pencil exclusive, the second generation M-Pencil, which has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a latency of only 26 milliseconds, which will allow you to take notes as if you were writing on paper. Obviously, it goes without saying that this model goes one step further than, for example, the Kindle Scribe.

Regarding its specifications, this electronic ink tablet has 4GB RAM; 64 gigs of internal storage; a fingerprint reader fingerprint integrated into the power button; and a total weight of only 390 grams, making it comfortable to wear for long periods of time. It is more than clear that the possibilities that this product has are wide and that it is not exempt from a good capacity in terms of performance.

The operating system of this tablet

The Huawei MatePad Paper works with Harmony OS 2.0 as an operating system, and has AppGallery, which is Huawei’s own application store. This allows you to install compatible apps on the tablet and even run them in split screen. Therefore, there is no need to worry about everything that has to do with the additional functions that are achieved by installing apps. A curious and interesting detail is that you can connect your Android phone to the tablet to send articles and documents and read them on a larger screen.

Availability and price

The Huawei MatePad Paper is now available for purchase in Spain through the manufacturer’s official store (for now only in black). Its price is 499.90 euros. There is an introductory offer that allows you to get Huawei FreeBuds SE wireless headphones valued at 45 euros for free. A proposal that is different and striking that, the truth, is excellent sections such as autonomy where it surpasses practically all the tablets on the market.

