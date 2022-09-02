The Huawei MateBook X Pro is official: a high-end ultrabook at 2199 euros

is targeting the premium ultrabook segment with its new X Pro, a machine that relies on performance, productivity and high-end design to stand out. But these benefits come at a price, and this laptop will not fit into the budget of all consumers.

official-a-high-end-ultrabook.jpg">

On the sidelines of IFA 2022 held in Berlin, Huawei announced its new premium ultrabook model, the MateBook X Pro. The manufacturer highlights a quality design based on a metal chassis “delicate to the touch”. A feature made possible by a micro-arc oxidation coating process, which also helps ensure a wear-resistant surface. With a weight of 1.26 kilograms, the laptop remains light and easy to carry.

The MateBook X Pro is also distinguished by its 14.2-inch Real Color FullView display, which has an occupancy rate of 92.5% thanks to very thin borders. The ultrabook has a definition of 3120 x 2080 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a brightness of 500 nits. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certified for visual comfort. Controlled nano AR optical layer coating reduces light reflections by 60%.

3K display and 90 Hz, Intel Alder Lake processor

- Advertisement -

Huawei is betting on a Alder Lake 12th generation i7-1260P processor. With the help of Super Turbo technology, the MateBook X Pro optimizes the management of essential components (the CPU, GPU, memory, hard drive and battery) to improve performance and get the most out of the hardware. On the memory side, we are entitled to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features a touchpad compatible with haptic feedback and supports eight shortcut combinations to quickly launch an action: take screenshots, adjust the brightness, volume… The audio of the MateBook X Pro is entrusted to six speakers and four-microphone sound capture. For video conferencing, the HD camera supports the AI ​​Camera function with background change, as well as FollowCam and Eye Contact.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available from September 16, 2022 at a price of 2199 . Until September 15, a pre-order offer allows you to choose between a 28-inch MateView monitor or a 128 GB MatePad 11 tablet with Smart Magnetic Keyboard and M-Pencil included to accompany the ultrabook at no extra cost.