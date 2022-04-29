The Huawei Mate XS 2 is official: a lot of everything... but with a great absence

As expected, the new folding screen smartphone from huawei it’s official. The device arrives with many improvements over its predecessor, but it has an absence that could make things difficult for it. The fact is that we are talking about a terminal that is most striking and that clearly shows the good path that has been undertaken by this type of device.

The name of the terminal in question is Huawei Mate XS 2, so there was no surprise. If there is something that powerfully draws the attention of this terminal -which maintains the lines and form factor of the previous generation, staying at a weight of only 255 grams- it is its screen. This is 7.8-inch OLED (folded it stays at 6.5”) with a frequency of 120Hz and resolution of 2,840 x 2,200 pixels.

Two things are new here: on the one hand, work has been done so that the fold area is negligible, which has been achieved almost completely and therefore the terminal it looks a lot like a tablet when it’s open. On the other hand, the closing hinge has been significantly improved -so much so that it is barely visible- and, in addition, it allows much more comfortable use with one hand. Consequently, in everything that has to do with the panel, this Huawei model is completely different from Samsung’s competition, for example.

huawei

Good hardware that has a great absence

In general terms, it must be said that this Huawei Mate XS 2 includes components that make it very powerful and ensure it works well with all kinds of applications, including games. An example of what we say is that the RAM is 8 or 12 GB so your HarmonyOS operating system runs like a shot. In what has to do with the processor, the chosen one is a Qualcomm 888which has capacity to spare, but does not support 5G. This is due to restrictions by the US veto, and it may cause you to lose options in the market. Things are like that.

To compensate for the aforementioned absence, the terminal includes other very advanced connection options, such as tri-band Wi-Fi (two of them 5 GHz) which, in principle, speeds up everything that has to do with Internet access, provided that the router to which it is connected offers this possibility. Besides, it should be noted that the integrated storage is 256 or 512 GB type UFS; so it will fly when writing data.

Some more things about this Huawei

On the one hand, it should be noted that the main camera is one of the best that exists in a folding phone. This consists of three sensors, highlighting the main one of 50MP and one of eight that helps in a very important way to achieve a 3X optical zoom (in addition, the third element of 13 megapixels is the one that allows you to get very good quality wide-angle photos).

huawei

Additionally, it should be noted that when it comes to autonomy, things are not bad, since the battery has an amperage of 4,600mAh. It may be a bit short considering the size of the screen, but thanks to a 66W fast chargethis will not be a problem because the processes are extremely fast.

Prices the Huawei Mate XS 2

those who have release in the presentation that has been made in China are the ones shown below:

Huawei XS 2 of 8 + 256 GB: about 1,440 euros to change

Huawei XS 2 of 12 + 256 GB: about 1,660 euros to change

Huawei XS 2 of 12 + 512 GB: about 1,875 euros to change

>