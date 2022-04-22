The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is about to become a reality: Huawei already sets a date for its new folding

More than two years ago we were able to test the Huawei Mate XS, the first huawei foldable mobile. Now we can officially confirm that he has a replacement or, rather, that he is about to have one. This has been confirmed by Huawei itself through the Chinese social network Weibo.

This will not really be Huawei’s second foldable, as we remember that they recently introduced the Huawei P50 Pocket in clamshell format. of this Huawei Mate Xs 2 We do not know by heart what design it will have, but it is intuited that it will be a book format similar to that of its predecessor and that will fight squarely with other recent devices such as the Vivo X Fold.

April 28, the date on which we will see the Huawei Mate Xs 2

As the promotional poster for the Huawei Mate Xs 2 says, it will be presented at a special event on next Thursday. According to the local time change in China, this event can be followed at 1:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Returning to the theme of design and specifications, say that the appearance of the device cannot be appreciated too much on the poster. However, it can be seen more or less clearly that it is two Mate Xs 2 facing each other and half folded, although it is not clearly seen if the device is folding in or out.

It is rumored that it will bring an 8-inch OLED panel, Snapdragon 888 4G and a 4,500 mAh battery.

As usual with this type of launch, Huawei does not get rid of the previous leaks. Obviously we cannot confirm anything that does not come from the brand, but there are analysts like Rodent950 that predict a design similar to that of the first generation, with outstanding features such as an 8-inch foldable OLED panel at 120 Hz, a hole in the screen for the front camera, triple rear camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with a charge of up to 66 W .

Matte XS 2 comes with 3 colors

Black, Gold and Pink.

Punch hole front camera

triple camera on the back

UTG panel w/ M-Pen support

8″ 120hz foldable oled screen

4500mAh battery 66w

— Teme (特米)😷|🇫🇮🇨🇳 (@RODENT950) April 22, 2022





The striking thing about the leak is that this Huawei Mate Xs 2 would mount a Snapdragon 888 4G. And this is shocking to say the least, and not because the processor is no longer one of the best on the market, but because of the absence of 5G. In any case, we insist on emphasizing that this is not official information.

One more unknown that awakens this Huawei Mate Xs 2 is its availability. We already know that normally these types of launches occur first in China and then spread to other territories. The fact that they have announced it on a Chinese social network makes us intuit that they will precisely follow this path. In any case, we will be aware of this new folding, since if it arrives in Spain it will be interesting to compare it with other competitors that are becoming stronger in the folding area.