The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 folding smartphone arrives in Spain for €1,999

today announced the availability in Spain of its flagship foldable , HUAWEI Mate Xs 2a terminal that was presented in May in China and now in our country.

The new device maintains Huawei’s design with opening outwards (book format) and stands out for being light, thin and flat, which enables a better user experience.

Thanks to the new double-rotation Falcon Wing Hinge, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 folds flat, resulting in a completely flat design. The phone is also equipped with a 7.8″ True-Chroma flip display as well as a 50MP True-Chroma camera system compatible with HUAWEI XD optics, which enhances its performance.

State-of-the-art slimline design

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 weighs only 255 grams, a figure that to date had only been reached in non-folding phones. This has been possible thanks to the use of lightweight materials, such as ultralight glass fibers used in the back plate of the phone, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultralight high-strength steel, used in the structure of the terminal.

In addition, these materials not only reduce the weight of the phone, but also provide greater resistance against shocks, to ensure the durability of the device.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 features the new double rotation Falcon Wing Hinge exclusive to Huawei. When unfolded, the screen becomes as flat and smooth as a mirror, giving users a more immersive experience.

Thus, the new design allows the device is 70% flatter when unfolded compared to the previous generation. In addition, this hinge is made of ultralight high-strength steel developed by Huawei, making the device lighter and stronger.

In addition, the screen of HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has been manufactured taking as a reference the anti-collision systems used in cars, improving shock absorption and cushioning. This provides greater flexibility and improves the phone’s shock resistance, giving consumers more peace of mind.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has a 7.8″ True-Chroma folding screen with a high resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a ratio of 8:7.1, offering a more immersive visual experience. In addition, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, as well as up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The screen’s anti-reflective Nano Optical Layer helps reduce the screen’s light reflectivity, giving users a better reading experience in bright sunlight. With a 19:9 screen ratio when unfolded, it provides a holding experience comparable to non-foldable phones.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has been made of 3D fiberglass for more refined textures. This makes it softer to the touch and reduces fingerprint smudges. The phone is available in two colors: black, accompanied with a crosshatch-like leather texture; and white, with a natural leather texture.

In addition, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 comes with a semi-covered PU case in the same color as the phone, which not only protects your phone but also acts as a kickstand when needed.

Performance and autonomy

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 arrives with a 4,600mAh battery and supports HUAWEI SuperCharge 66W distributed charging. In addition, it has a graphene liquid cooling system that has further improved heat dissipation.

To enrich the audiovisual entertainment experience, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is equipped with a stereo sound system of great amplitude and quality that, in the hands of the new AI Sound Engine, offers consumers an immersive audio experience of great quality.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is equipped with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that brings powerful performance and an extraordinary experience to folding smartphones, although below the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chips that some of its rivals mount.

HUAWEI True-Chroma Camera

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2’s True-Chroma Camera System includes a 50 MP True Chroma camera to capture true colors. In addition, the improvements developed in HUAWEI XD Optics allow information to be retrieved to restore the details of photographs, improving the clarity of the final image. Also,

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 faithfully reproduces colors, allowing users to accurately capture every detail. This is made possible by the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma imaging engine, 10-channel multi-spectral sensor, and P3 full-gamut color calibration with over 2,000 colors; as well as innovative software and hardware debugging and optimization capabilities.

For its part, the exclusive intelligent function mirror shooting HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 allows users to preview the images to be photographed in real time through the camera’s digital viewfinder on both screens simultaneously.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove, which allows you to easily edit photos and remove specific objects with a single click. In addition, thanks to the telephoto and wide-angle cameras, wide and distant elements can be easily captured in a single image.

Software adapted to the folding screen

In terms of software and user experience, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 offers more complete experiences. On the one hand, the enhanced Smart Multi Window feature makes interactions easier, while the Split Screen feature allows you to use two apps in parallel to improve efficiency.

In addition, with a simple swipe gesture, it is easy to access and control floating windows, allowing multitasking with a simple swipe. Also, thanks to its large screen and hands-free function, it offers an immersive communication experience during video calls in high definition.

Unfortunately, the phone does not have Google services due to the current US ban.

Price and availability

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is now available on Huawei eStore for €1,999 in white with an offer in which the user can take the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro smartwatch for the same price



