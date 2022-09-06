The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is official, and it comes with a spectacular camera

- Advertisement -

The company huawei It has just announced in China a range of terminals that have been expected for quite some time. We talk about the Matte 50, some devices that offer some really important cameras (especially the Pro model, which we will focus on). We tell you the most important thing you should know about these devices.

Currently, and due to the blockade suffered by the company, its devices include some shadows… but, in this case at least, the lights mean that these are not particularly problematic. An example of the most positive thing you will find in the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is its camerawhich is a true prodigy and maintains the bet that the Asian firm began years ago to become -and achieve- a reference in the market.

A spectacular camera in the new Huawei Mate 50

The models that make up the new product range have the same main sensor, the Sony IMX 766, which has a resolution of 50MP and that does not lack excellent capabilities such as a focal aperture of F:1.4; optical stabilization; and, of course, the work with RYYB to optimize the colors. Besides, one of the elements that accompany this, the one for the wide angle, is 13 megapixels.

Here the similarities end, since for example the Huawei Mate 50 adds an additional 12MP periscope-type sensor while the Pro version integrates a 64MP one (OV64B) that has such important options as stabilization and optical zoom up to 3.5x. This makes it one of the best on the market despite not having the collaboration of Leica on this occasion.

There is no lack of selfie camera that reaches 13 megapixels, and that is enough and more than enough to offer good images, especially the pro version that includes an option for additional depth.

Satellite connection, another great additions

Once it has been known that this will be an option that will be present in Android 14, it is logical that the different manufacturers that use this operating system include what is necessary to use it. This is an option that will be of great help when you do not have regular coverage, such as when go to the mountain, to be able to send messages -emergency or not-. In the case of the new Huawei model, the BeiDou satellites are used, which leads to doubts regarding its normal implementation in Europe or other regions. But, exist, there is this possibility… so the Asian firm is ahead of other companies.

Other features of the new Huawei models

These terminals arrive with a power that is beyond any doubt, but it must be taken into account that, due to the restrictions that exist right now, they do not have access to 5G. Thus, the integrated processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1, which offers excellent capacity in all kinds of situations. Besides, the RAM of this model is 8GBmore than enough for your operating system (Harmony OS 3 is used in China, but it is normal that outside of there it is Android with the EMUI layer) work like a charm.

In what has to do with storage, you can choose between different options, which range from 128 to 512GB, so there will be no problems here. It should be noted that the battery charge is different in the models that make up the new product range of the Asian firm. Thus, the Huawei Mate 50 has an amperage of 4,460 mAh, while the Pro version reaches 4,700. Of course, they share fast charging speed that is 50W and, the wireless option, reaches 7.5W.

The screen in the new Huawei Mate 50

The Pro version includes an OLED panel of 6.74 inches (the basic one stays at 6.7) and has additional options that are important, such as a frequency of 120Hz with Full HD+ resolution. It is not something especially top, but it allows that there are no cracks in this section. By the way, this does not make the dimensions especially large in smartphones -nor the weight-. This is what you will find: 162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 millimeters and 205 grams in the Pro, while the Huawei Mate 50 stays at 161.5 x 76.1 x 7.98 mm and 202 grams.

Prices of these new phones

With important options to be a good option in the high range of products, such as protection against water IP68 and fingerprint reader on the screen, what you have to pay for the different versions that are released of the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro:

Huawei Mate 50 128GB: about 721 euros to change

Huawei Mate 50 256GB: about 793 euros to change

Huawei Mate 50 512GB: about 937 euros to change

Huawei Mate 50 Pro 256GB: about 981 euros to change

Huawei Mate 50 Pro 512GB: about 1125 euros to change

