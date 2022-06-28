The Huawei Band 7 arrives in Spain to compete with the Xiaomi Band 7

- Advertisement -

At the end of last April, the Asian manufacturer presented the 7the great alternative to the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. And now, they have just announced the arrival in Spain of this new Huawei activity bracelet that points to ways to be one of the products of the year.

Until now, Xiaomi has always been dominating the smartband market year after year with its new releases. But the truth is that this year the news that has come to the Mi Band 7 has not been many precisely. And the arrival of this new Huawei alternative can end the hegemony of its great rival.

An activity bracelet that comes with more than enough weapons to become the best alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. And watch out for its price, because now there is a very interesting launch offer.

This is the Huawei Band 7

On an aesthetic level we are going to take few surprises. Beyond its rectangular design, the Huawei Band 7 has a design similar to that of any of its rivals. But it is that you cannot innovate in this section, or so we believe, so we have nothing to object to.

Yes, we can indicate a detail that we liked a lot in its predecessor and that will remain in the new manufacturer’s smartband: pYou can charge the Huawei Band 7 without having to remove the wearable from the bracelet.

We see another interesting detail on its front, with ultra-thin bezels so that the curved glass screen is the protagonist. And his 9.99mm thickness give this wearable a very premium look.

Turning to the technical section, we find a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen which offers Huawei FullView technology to ensure the best image quality. Note that the panels with these features offer very high brightness levels, so you will have no problem viewing any notification you receive, no matter how sunny the day is.

How could it be otherwise in a product with these characteristics, Huawei Band 7 boasts all kinds of sensors, including SpO2 to monitor blood oxygen saturation, to monitor every last step you take. You can control your heart rate, stress levels, how you sleep at night…

This last section is one of the main attractions of the Huawei Band 7. All thanks to the SleepTM technology developed by Huawei, which is capable of analyzing sleep quality, recording how long it takes you to fall asleep, times you woke up… All kinds of details to help you sleep better.

Continuing with the main features of the Huawei Band 7, this model has TruSport to offer 96 training modes that include disciplines as varied as skipping, rowing or skating.

Turning to the autonomy section, this Huawei Band 7 offers up to 14 days of use, a value to be taken into account. In addition, its interface will allow all kinds of extra functions, such as flashlight mode or the ability to activate your phone’s camera from a distance.

In addition, it is compatible with iOS 9.0 or Android 6.0 or higher, so you will have no problem using this activity bracelet that is also waterproof. Regarding the launch price, it costs 59 euros, but now it has a discount of 49 euros in the official store. Also, if you buy two units, the second model stays at 39 euros.

