The HP Instant Ink service makes your life easier, we tell you how

In our day to day we can find various problems and obstacles, but thanks to the HP Instant Ink service, ink will no longer be one of them. From the moment you start using this service you will be able to completely forget about ink, and you will enjoy a number of unique advantages at the end, they will make your life easier.

Sounds good, right? Surely you are wanting to know more, and you can rest assured, we are not going to leave you with the intrigue, but before getting into the matter, we are going to discover what exactly is HP Instant Ink.

As we told you at the beginning, HP Instant Ink is a service, specifically an automated home ink replenishment service that only uses original HP ink cartridges. To be able to register you only need to have a compatible printer, complete a simple registration process, have an Internet connection and use a valid payment method. Once you complete the registration process, you will receive a pack of cartridges linked to the service within approximately ten days, and when you install them in the printer your subscription will have started.

I know what you are thinking, that being a service based on a monthly subscription, it is sure that it is necessary to accept some type of commitment. Well, nothing could be further from the truth, when you sign up for the HP Instant Ink service you do not assume any type of obligation. You’re free to change your plan as many times as you need, and to stay alone for as long as you want.

This is how HP Instant Ink service makes your life easier

When you start using the HP Instant Ink service you completely forget about the ink. This means that:

You will no longer have to check the levels of the ink cartridges, the printer will do it for you.

Never again will you run out of ink at the worst possible time. The printer will detect when ink levels are nearing depletion, and will place an order for new cartridges with sufficient margin so you can receive them before the ones you are using run out.

All packs of cartridges will reach you at home and without shipping costs. No more wasting time shopping for ink, and no more worrying about ordering online and paying shipping.

Thanks to this automated and home service you will have more free time for you and your loved ones, and you will be able to completely forget about ink to focus on more important things. But this is not all, with the HP Instant Ink service spending on ink will no longer be a problem, and you can save up to 70%. Yes, you read that right, up to 70%. This is possible because:

It is a service based on printed pages, which means that does not take into account the ink you spend, only the pages you have printed in a month.

A page printed in full-page color at high quality costs the same as a page printed in black and white at low quality. You will be able to print in color without fear of printing costs.

You will always have Original HP ink available, which means that all your prints will have professional print quality and they will have a high resistance to the passage of time, which means a longer useful life.

Comfort and savings go hand in hand on the HP Instant Ink service to make your life easier, but you may also be concerned about other things, such as the impact of printing on the environment and the changes you may experience in your day-to-day life.

Thus, for example, one month you may not need to print the same as the previous one, and that you worry about having to pay the same despite not having spent the same pages. You can rest easy, because with HP Instant Ink service:

You can change plans as many times as you want, both to a lower one and to a higher one.

If you need to unsubscribe, you can do so without having to give any explanations, and then you can re-register without any problem.

In case you don’t spend all the pages included in your plan in the corresponding month, these will be accumulated for the next month. Your pages are not lost, you will be able to spend them in the next month.

HP Instant Ink service uses Original HP ink cartridges high-capacity, which reduces the number of shipments and the consumption of resources. In addition to this, 85% are made from recycled materials, so they are sustainable from the start.

You can recycle all the cartridges you spend, free and effortless, thanks to the recycling program that includes your subscription to the HP Instant Ink service.

With the HP Instant Ink service it has never been so easy to save and take care of the planet without having to worry about ink again. Do you need more info? So follow this link.

Content offered by HP.