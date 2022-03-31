Tech NewsGaming

The House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones already has a date

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Announced two years ago, we finally have news of the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragonwhich in addition to offering us a small preview with the sharing of some screenshots of the series, has just confirmed its premiere date and broadcast location: next Monday, August 22 exclusively for HBO Max.

Based on the novels by George RR Martin, and the story that took place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Specifically, the series will focus on the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that swept Westeros against the house of the Targaryens between the supporters of Princess Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon, in a conflict that certainly does justice to this house’s motto, promising us large amounts of “fire and blood”. In fact, already last month, Martin, co-creator and executive producer of this series, wrote on his blog that he had already seen some unfinished scenes from House of the Dragon, sharing his great enthusiasm for the project.

What’s more, some of the cast members have already been confirmed, with Matt Smith in the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, brother of Viserys and next in line to the throne; as well as Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (The Sea Serpent) and Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Although of course as you would expect from a show of the scale of this production, the series will have a more than generous supporting cast to accompany it.

On the other hand, we cannot fail to highlight the ideal date selected for its premiere, arriving a month before another of the most anticipated major productions of its competition, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, from Amazon Prime.

Although, unlike other big productions, the existence of a second season has not yet been officially confirmed, it will most likely be announced shortly after the debut of the series, seeking to create a little more expectation and word of mouth promotion. And I don’t know about you, but without a doubt we are already looking forward to seeing The House of the Dragon. What do you expect from this series?

Brian Adam
