The House of the Dragon: HBO Max makes the first episode available for free on YouTube

HBO Max has made the of its Game Of Thrones spin-off series, House of the , on YouTube. This is an unprecedented move by HBO, which had never released a full episode of the Game of Thrones franchise on its official YouTube channel.

The first episode of Casa do Dragão can be watched at no additional cost on YouTube. The episode is in English, but you can use YouTube subtitles to watch it in Portuguese. It is also worth noting that it is restricted to adults, with explicit violence and sexual content. Watch below:

Many believe that HBO's decision was to keep the show's publicity overshadowed by Amazon's new fantasy production, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuts today on Prime Video.

A Casa do Dragão is the latest hit from HBO and has broken viewership records, becoming the most watched premiere of all series launched in the history of HBO Max in Latin America, surpassing the record for the second premiere of Euphoria by more than 60 %.

The events of the series take place 190 years before Game of Thrones and tell the story of the Targaryen dynasty, focusing on the beginning of its downfall. The series is based on the book Fire & Blood by writer George RR Martin and features renowned actors in its cast, such as Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

