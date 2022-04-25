The Honor X8 arrives in Spain with a slim and light design and a quad camera system

Expanding the mid-range offer in our country, after its first presentation in Asia, finally the Honor X8 lands in our country to further expand the mid-range offer. Although the first thing that catches our attention, even before its details, is the fact that it is the first device of this series launched in our country since the company became a completely independent brand from Huawei.

Equipped with a 6.7-inch screen with FullHD + resolution (2,388 x 1,080 dots) and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90 hertzthe phone is maintained with an ultra-thin and light body format that will barely reach a thickness of 7.45 millimeters, and a fairly light weight of 177 grams.

Inside, this phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a chip that, although it is far from being new, continues to offer high performance for the mid-range, smoothly covering the main functions of the phone, as well as the common use of most applications and multimedia files. However, it never ceases to amaze us that the Honor X8 has opted for this processor, limiting its connectivity to 4G networks.

An internal configuration that we will see completed with up to 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of device storage, expandable by using an SD card. In addition, it highlights the fact that the Honor X8 has the possibility of taking part of the storage memory to add it to the RAM, being able to add up to 2 GB of additional digital memory.

Turning to its exterior again, without a doubt the next thing to call our attention is its quad camera system, consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor which will be accompanied by a 4-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As for the front camera, the Honor X8 has an interesting 16-megapixel sensor located in the upper front part of the screen, inside a small hole.

Finally, regarding its battery, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery, which according to the company, will offer us a long-lasting autonomy with up to 13 hours of uninterrupted YouTube video content or 9 hours of gaming. Also, thanks to its 22.5 W SuperCharge charging systemwe can recover up to three hours of online video playback in just 10 minutes.

Availability and price

Available in three color versions Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue, we can currently find the new Honor X8 available through the brand’s official website under a price of 249 euroswhich will soon be joined by other local distributors such as Amazon.