The Honor Magic4 Lite 5G is now available in Spain

Presented a few weeks ago, at the beginning of April, fortunately we have not had to wait long for it to happen the arrival of the Honor Magic4 Lite 5G in our country. And no, I am not saying that it was a highly anticipated smartphone in our local market, but in view of its technical specifications, and now that we know its sale price in Spain, we can say that we are facing a very interesting option within the initial part of the mid-range.

And it is that, as you will see when reviewing its technical specifications, this Honor Magic4 Lite 5G has a very balanced selection of components, which in some aspects, such as fast charging, have not yet become popular in this market segment. And, yes, with 5G connectivity, something that until relatively recently was the exclusive preserve of the high-end, but thanks to the popularization of more affordable SoCs with a 5G modem we can now find them in practically all ranges.

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G: Technical Specifications

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G Screen LCD 6.81 inches, FullHD + resolution (2,388 x 1,080 points) 19.9: 9, 120 hertz, 16.7M colors SoC Snapdragon 695 with Adreno 619 GPU RAM 6 gigabytes + 2 virtual memory Storage 128 gigabytes connectivity 5G dual SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port Battery 4,800 milliamps with 66-watt fast charge Operating system Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 main chamber 48-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor, and f/2.4 macro sensor Frontal camera 16-megapixel f/2.45 sensor Dimensions and weight 166.07 x 75.78 x 8.05 millimeters, 189 grams

For the Honor Magic4 Lite 5G, the manufacturer has opted for a generous 6.81-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2,388 x 1,080 points in a 19.9: 9 aspect ratio, with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz and with the capacity to represent 16.7 million colors.

Already inside, the Honor Magic4 Lite 5G it is commanded by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, a six nanometer chip made up of a 2.2 gigahertz Kyro 660 octa core CPU coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU. Aimed at the mid-range, this chip was introduced by Qualcomm in October last year, as a successor to the very popular SG690 . It is accompanied by 6 gigabytes of RAMto which we can add two gigabytes of RAM that we will “steal” from the system storage, 128 gigabytes.

In the connectivity section, and as I anticipated at the beginning, this Honor Magic4 Lite 5G is compatible with 5G networks and, being dual SIM, allows simultaneous use of lines of this type. It is complemented, in the wireless section, with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2.4 and 5 gigahertz, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. As the only connector, it integrates a USB-C that acts as a data transfer and charging port for its 4,800 milliamp battery, with a 66-watt fast charge that, according to the manufacturer, allows charging up to 50% from scratch in just 15 minutes, and up to 81% in 30 minutes.

For those interested in cameras, the Honor Magic4 Lite 5G composes the main one with three elements Mounted on an original disk design, a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 number, accompanied by a two-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor and a macro sensor with the same f/1.8 number. As for the front, which is located in the upper central part of the screen, after a hole, it mounts a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 number.

The Honor Magic4 Lite 5G is already on sale in Spain, on the Honor website, and its price is €349.

More information: Honor