The Honor Magic V is completely filtered: this will be the next rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Honor prepares for the launch of its first folding phone, a model that aims to compete with the OPPO Find N and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. In recent months, the Shenzen-based company has used its social networks to joke about the launch of what would be its new phone. But it was only a few days ago when Honor offered a preview of the design of this smartphone, in addition to having confirmed its launch date. But before this one arrives, some of the specifications have already been leaked along with renders of the Honor Magic V.

The recent leaks of this terminal have come from the hand of MySmartPrice and Ishaan Agarwal. In its renderings you can see that the design of the new Honor Magic V is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If we look at the back, we will see a triple camera module, and perpendicular to it, the Honor logo. As for the outer screen, it has a centered hole, where the selfie camera is housed. In addition, it could be that this terminal arrives in three colors, White, black and orange.

This will be the design and characteristics of the Honor Magic V

Taking into account the information offered by Ishaan Agarwal, this Honor Magic V will have as a screen main an OLED panel with a diagonal of 7.9 inches and resolution of 2272 x 1984 accompanied by a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Instead, the exterior screen would have an FHD + panel with a diagonal of 6.45 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

enlarge photo Honor Magic V MySmartPrice

The Honor Magic V’s brain could be the new one Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, And it would have a configuration of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB of internal storage.

Returning to the camera of the new Honor terminal, it is said that the hardware of this will be a triple camera with a main sensor of 50 MP f / 1.9, a wide angle of 50 MP f / 2.2 and a “Spectrum Enhanced” of 50 MP f / 2.0, which is probably the monochrome sensor. Regarding the selfie camera, this would be 42 megapixels.

Another important point is its battery, and the Honor Magic V could arrive with a capacity of 4,760 mAh and support for fast charging of 66 W. It would also come with DTS: X Ultra speakers, and would run MagicUI 6 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Official launch of the Honor Magic V will be next January 10 in China, so we are only a few days away to know the complete information of the first folding model of the Asian company.

