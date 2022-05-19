The Honor Magic 4 Pro arrives in Spain with plenty of power and with three launch gifts

The Honor Magic 4 Pro was announced at the MWC 2022 held in February, aiming to be one of the most interesting high-end phones of 2022. However, its launch in Spain did not take place at that time. The Chinese company summoned us to the month of May for it… Well, we are already in May and that moment has arrived. The Honor Magic 4 Pro can now be purchased in our country.

This device is loaded with interesting specifications, from its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12, a very interesting set of cameras and above all two very interesting launch gifts.

Price and availability of the Honor Magic 4 Pro

Let’s start with the important thing, what is what does this mobile cost Y what gifts does it include. Well, from the start it has a price that goes from 1,099 euros and in fact that’s how it is even in these first days of launch, only for the same price includes a case, a smartwatch and a 100 W adapter for fast charging. The watch is the Honor Watch GS 3 that precisely went on sale in Spain a few days ago and costs 219 euros individually.

The device can be purchased at cyan blue or black and it looks like this in your catalog:

Honor Magic 4 Pro 8/256GB: 1,099 euros including gifts Honor Magic4 Pro PU Case Black Honor Watch GS 3 Ocean Blue Honor SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand Max 100W

1,099 euros including gifts

It should be noted that the Honor website itself includes other promotional packages in which, despite rising from those 1,099 euros, discounted accessories such as the Honor Band 6 or the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite are included.

With the best of Qualcomm, a great set of cameras and a very Honor design

{“videoId”:”x88g35k”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”HONOR MAGIC4 PRO: Duro COMPETIDOR para la GAMA SUPER ALTA | Primeras Impresiones”,”tag”:””}

Starting with the aesthetic, we see a device that meets the usual design lines of the brand, inherited in part from its origin as a sub-brand of Huawei. The set of cameras located in the back is predominant with a quite striking circular module. We see more simplicity in the front part starring the curved screen, with very small bezels and only a small disturbance on the right side for the camera pad and the ToF sensor.

Going into details of specifications, the aforementioned screen is a 6.81-inch AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate. A panel that promises a FullHD + resolution with a brightness of up to 1,000 nits. In addition, the refresh rate is dynamic from 1 to 120 Hz in order to optimize the battery to the maximum.

And since we mentioned it, the battery is 4,600mAh and offers a 100W fast wired or wireless charging. Of course, an adapter like the one that comes as a launch gift will be needed for this.

On the other hand, we do not know if it will fully enter the ranking of smartphones with the best camera of the year, but it aims high. The most “weak” is your frontal camera 12 Mpx, and we put it in quotes because it really integrates a 3D ToF sensor that is far from negligible. However, the magic (pun intended) comes from behind with a quad lens formed by a main and ultra wide angle of 50 Mpx to which is added a 64 Mpx zoom of x3.5 and an 8×8 depth sensor.

If we start talking about performance, the pack of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 GB of RAM should be enough to bring high-end performance to this device, to which is added a GPU Turbo X. Other outstanding features is its software with MagicUI 6.0 (based on Android 12) or your 5G connectivity.

Technical sheet of the Honor Magic 4 Pro