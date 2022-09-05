The Honor 70 arrives in Spain from €549

- Advertisement -

has presented the Honor 70 during IFA 2022 as part of its global launch. Actually the Honor 70 debuted in May, but only in the Chinese market.

Honor didn’t start selling the Honor 70 in China until early June, where it can be configured with three memory/storage configurations and in four colors. By the way, Honor also sells in China the Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro Pluswhich the company has yet to introduce globally.

In Europe, the Honor 70 will be marketed in the color options Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Crystal Silver. For whatever reason, the company has decided not to release the device’s Icelandic Frost color gamut outside of China.

The Honor 70 It has a 6.7″ 120 Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 778G processor, 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128/256GB of storage, triple wide angle rear camera (54 MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (50MP, f/ 2.2) + depth (2MP, f/2.4), front camera (32MP, f/2.2) and 4,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charge.

The Honor 70 goes on sale in for a price of €549 (8GB/128GB) or €599 (8GB/256GB) on September 5.

We’ve had a chance to review the Honor 70 for several weeks now, and you can read our review here.

