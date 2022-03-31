The hidden speed test on your TV with Android TV is in the Netflix app: this is how it works

Doing an Internet speed test on a television is not an easy task, since these meters are not usually a common tool in Android TV and Google TV operating systems. However, just like days ago we told you about a hidden speed test on Xiaomi mobiles, today we will tell you how the Netflix app itself allows you to measure your speed.

It is not really a new functionality, but you may not know about it and it will be very useful to you. Especially if you are already a subscriber to the well-known streaming platform and you are also having a problem viewing content on it or any other app on your TV, since it will allow you to check if you have a speed according to the requirements that are needed for the consumption of this content.

How to do the hidden Netflix speed test

As we already indicated, the speed test is carried out from the Netflix application itself. To do this, you just have to follow these simple steps on your Google TV and Android TV:

1- Open the Netflix app on your TV.

2- Choose your profile or any other as if you were going to access the content normally.

3- In the menu on the left, choose the option get help.

4- Click on the option network check. It might also be called Speed ​​Test or something similar.

5- Wait for the test to finish and offer you the information with the mb figure that gives you your Internet connection.

We must say that this test is also available in the Netflix app of Tizen and in web OS, Samsung and LG SmartTV operating systems respectively. At least in the versions in which we have been able to verify it. However, not so in tvOSthe operating system for Apple TV.

It should be noted that this speed test, although it is interesting and more than valid to know if your TV is receiving a good signal, either by cable or WiFi, also has limitations. And it is that it is a speed test, yes, but not according to the classic speed tests that are carried out with tools focused on it and in which you get more information that is not in the Netflix testsuch as upload and download speed breakdown, PING or even your IP address.

In any case, and as we told you at the beginning, it can be a good option to turn to when you have cuts in video playback or notice that the content loading becomes excessively slow. This type of situation usually occurs when there is a poor Internet connection or when it is Netflix’s own servers that are experiencing a failure. With this test you can get rid of doubts, since it serves both to verify your connection and the platform’s servers.