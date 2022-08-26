The Heise webinar series: The product owner in practice

On five dates in September and October, interested parties learn how to master their role as a in 20 practical hours.

In September and October, offers a practical introduction to daily work as a product owner with the webinar series “The Product Owner in ”. In a total of 20 hours, participants learn to better understand their role as a PO and get practical knowledge for their behavior in the Scrum events. In addition, they master working with user stories, acceptance criteria and requirements cutting, how to successfully collaborate with stakeholders and how to always keep user needs in mind in product discovery and the product backlog.

The webinars will be led by the renowned experts from the “Die Produktwerker” podcast, Tim Klein, Oliver Winter and Dominique Winter. All three have been working intensively as product owners for years and can draw on many years of practical experience in (agile) product development, which they convey to the participants in a playful way. Each webinar is structured like online training and offers plenty of room for interaction and practical exercises.

September 7: Understand the role of the product owner

September 14th: As a product owner in the Scrum events

September 21: User Stories, Acceptance Criteria and Cutting Requirements

September 28: Successful cooperation with stakeholders

5 October: Understanding and accommodating user needs

- Advertisement -

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five dates at once, you can save a lot with a combination ticket compared to buying them individually.

If you want to take part in the entire series even more cheaply, you can secure the annual subscription to the digital learning platform voonze Academy for the introductory price of €495 – including access to over 80 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included.

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter.