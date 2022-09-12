The heartbreaking and hopeful newcomer to HBO Max family drama around drugs

In Four more days (Four Good Days), Now available on HBO Max, a mother and her drug-addicted daughter go through the most difficult days of their lives: those in which Molly needs to be clean to be part of a detox program. It is a 2020 film, directed and produced by Rodrigo Garciafrom a script Garcia Y Eli Saslow. The drama is based on the article by eli saslow published in the Washington Post in 2016 “How is Amanda? A story of truths, lies and an American addiction”.

Four days more revolves a drug addict who does everything she can to escape her addiction. And on the other side is her mother, also doing her best to help her daughter and rebuild her bond between them. The main actresses of her are Glenn Close Y Mila Kunisaccompanied by Stephen Root.

Mila Kunis is Molly in “Four More Days.” (Indigenous Media, Oakhurst Entertainment)

Four days more He says that Deb is very shaken when she receives a surprise visit from her daughter Molly. This is because the young woman is a drug addict with a long history of failed detoxification programs. On several occasions Molly has repeatedly sworn that she wants to feel better, but then she lies to her and steals from her . So, Deb’s refusal to give her daughter another chance gradually fades as she sees glimpses of the girl she once knew, who is now a deeply wounded woman.

Glenn Close and Stephen Root, also central actors in “Four More Days.” (Indigenous Media, Oakhurst Entertainment)

- Advertisement -

A bit more of the story

The main protagonist of the story is Molly (Mila Kunis), a 31-year-old long-term heroin addict who has been struggling with her addiction for about 10 years. She has two children, but she had to stay away from them due to her addiction.

Molly’s strong history began when she first took in her teens according to her doctor’s advice. That led her to be addicted to opiates and then to heroin, and to be away from her family for years, living in a terrifying world. In this regard, she was sent to a rehabilitation center thirteen times and could not escape from her addiction, but each time from related therapies. So everyone lost hope in her, including her mother.

Official poster of “Four more days”. (Indigenous Media, Oakhurst Entertainment)

Four days more is an emotional story that captured the attention and sympathy of the public, along with the brilliant performances of the actors, obtaining a rating of 6.0/10 with more than 600 votes. It was also nominated for an Oscar for best song in 2021 and Derek Home of FilmInk he said the film is as efficient as it is effective. “It is the pure essence of good narrative and good cinema”; he asserted she.

- Advertisement -

: