The health of your battery and other vital data with the most complete and beautiful app that exists

Among all the applications dedicated to analyzing the status of the battery on mobile phones, there is one that stands out for the amount of information it provides and for how it does it: Electron is an app that is worth taking a look at. Analyze the health of the battery, what is its real capacity, the amount of charge you receive or spend and much more. All with an Android 12 and Material You interface.

What is the most essential component of a mobile? This is a question that has multiple answers. For example, the screen is essential to interact with the mobile; the processor is what gives it life; without the memory the phone would have nothing to display. But what about the battery? Without it a smartphone is a paperweight, the rest of the components need energy to function. Therefore, it is convenient to be aware of what happens to the battery of our Android.

All the information you need very well displayed

Electron is one of those applications that is not only tremendously useful due to the functions it offers, it is also attractive when it comes to displaying the information it collects from the phone. Because it is not the same to visualize the data in a disorganized way than to do it through well placed cards with a nice color palette and with all the battery parameters organized by tabs.

Electron’s main screen displays real-time battery information with two main pieces of information: what is your health and what actual capacity do you currently have. Thanks to this we can know if it’s time to replace or we can still put up with it: depending on the level of degradation (difference between the real capacity and the factory one) it will be more worth changing the battery than living glued to the plug.

Electron performs a battery calibration at startup, it is also a good idea to fully charge the phone so that the app acquire the data of the real capacity (the one we mentioned in the previous paragraph). Electron offers the remaining mAh, the factory capacity and what happens when you plug in the charger.

We can know if the charger connected to the phone is of quality and if it offers a reliable source of electricity; Electron sheds charging power in real time dividing the voltage and also the amperage into separate cards; It even identifies problems in the charging process in case the components were not in good condition and it would be better to change them. It is a wonder.

One last thing to consider about Electron is that it also includes loading and unloading alarms (and energy use by application). To extend the life of the battery, it is best to keep its charge level between 20 and 80%. For this reason, the Electron alarms warn when these values ​​are reached in order to connect or disconnect the charger. These levels are customizable.

It is an exceptional application that not only reports vital data, but also expands its use to lengthen the existence of the monitoring component: Battery. Electron is free, has a small advertisement (not yet active) and allows its removal with an in-app purchase of 2.09 euros.