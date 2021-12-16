The Gunk Review: Adrift on a distant planet

The genuine sense of discovery, with that taste for the exotic alien wonder of an unexplored and lush world, is certainly one of the main keys to The Gunk, the brand new IP of Image & Form Games – that is the Swedish indie team responsible for the SteamWorld series (to find out more, here is the review of SteamWorld: Heist) – published by the increasingly lively publisher Thunderful.

Let’s talk about the rest of anspace adventure that focuses very strongly on the wild charm of an uncontaminated planet, in which a luxuriantly extraterrestrial fauna and above all a flora are proudly placed at the center of the scene: an almost purely naturalistic approach, which reminded me for attitude of the setting of that often and willingly underrated gem that responds to the name of Journey to the Savage Planet (by the way, here is the review of Journey to the Savage Planet).

Adrift on a distant planet

On closer inspection, the similarities with the first work of Typhoon Studios are not limited to the attitude of a scholar of an unknown ecosystem, made up of intoxicating shapes and colors: in both titles, in fact, one expressly uses one scanner on the model of what was seen in Metroid Prime, to deepen the knowledge of the scenario halfway between what an explorer and a botanist would do.

To change, however, and also in a radical way, are instead both the tones and the gameplay: The Gunk in fact completely renounces the rudely over the top irony to tell a more intimate and “collected” story, which starts from the relationship between the two protagonists and develops on the canons of a third-person action-adventure based on solving small puzzles. Rani and Becks are a couple of friends who make up, together with a ramshackle robot called CuRT, the entire crew of the Bunny, a rattling spaceship always launched towards memorable interstellar Odyssey. The two, as usual in search of possible gains, end

by chance on a remote planet: an apparently heavenly place, full of natural resources to be collected and categorized. In fact, as we learn shortly during Rani’s wanderings, the lush ecosystem is threatened by the Gunk, a mysterious blackish matter that cloaks everything, extinguishing color and life. The sticky, sometimes even floating foam-like substance appears to have a life of its own in some way, and is almost certainly the reason behind the extinction of an enigmatic civilization that once raged there. A world and a time of which only strange ruins remain, keepers of ancestral secrets to be deciphered step by step.

Rebirth and evolution

As is evident already from the title, interactions with the Gunk prove to be the focus of the experience: the protagonist is in fact equipped with a voluminous orange glove that allows her to absorb the infesting slime

dark, magically restoring the order of things in an identical way – albeit visually less appealing – to what we saw recently with the corruption in the splendid Kena Bridge of Spirits (if you like, the review of Kena Bridge of Spirits is one click away of distance). Eradicating the black threat of Gunk is an elementary yet genuinely satisfying action: especially at first, playing being an intergalactic sweeper definitely has its own why, also thanks to the convincing screen rendering of the foamy parasite, which actually seems to have a tangible volume and concreteness.

The Gunk is structured in small areas connected to each other but at the same time separated by somewhat annoying loads, which unfortunately end up breaking the pace of exploration quite frequently. By removing the substance yes

they restore the areas to their original state, gradually opening their way through a series of elementary puzzles that, in the course of the approximately four hours it takes to get to the end credits, they are neither able to surprise nor to convey who knows what sense of satisfactory progression. Basically it will be enough to always suck all the slime within reach of your glove, and in some cases throw a seed into a greenish crater to sprout platform-mushrooms destined to guarantee access to the next air: a pattern destined to repeat itself. in a slavish manner, without ever leaving room for flashes or really noteworthy digressions (starting with the almost non-existent combat).

In short, the development is extremely linear and direct. Let’s be clear, not that this is necessarily a defect in itself. Also because the strictly narrative setting of the 3D debut of Image & Form Games would conceptually marry well with a more controlled setting like that of The Gunk, which in the wake of what has been seen in the past with Firewatch links the exploration of the planet to the constant interactions via radio between Rani and Becks. And so, as you enter the depths of the alien jungle, you discover the background on the native civilization and deepen the relationship between the two traveling companions, bringing out through the dialogues (well dubbed in English and subtitled in Italian) nuances and very human tensions.

In particular, the real problem lies in the somewhat telephonic execution of the whole. At the beginning, however, one manages to get excited about the question, if only thanks to the originality of the staging – supported by a good technical realization and an even better artistic direction, even if a little variety in the scenarios would not have not spoiled – or the magnificent soundtrack, simply flawless in defining an exotic and rarefied atmosphere.

With the continuation of the events, however, The Gunk gradually loses its enamel, ending up showing the limits of an experiment that is never particularly ambitious or who knows how much in focus. Because the intimacy of a “small” perspective is and remains very appreciable (after all, you don’t necessarily need stories with an overwhelming epic nature or crazy heroes to experience something worthy, indeed …), yet it is the final result that leaves you lukewarm, with a bitter sensation in the mouth in the presence of a project with some nice ideas but above all a lot of unexpressed potential.