The green transition must think beyond cutting oil

Fatih Birol breaks skulls again. The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents global energy consumers, caused a stir in May with his prescriptions on what the world needs to keep global warming 1.5 degrees Celsius above from pre-industrial levels. The implication of your first progress update, ahead of the COP26 climate meeting, is that the focus of pro-decarbonization lobbies may be too narrow.

The IEA’s annual report on the global energy landscape contains some good news. At about $ 350 billion a year, investments in oil and gas match what is needed to continue on the path to a net zero emissions world by 2050. That’s thanks to the shock of last year’s pandemic and, on the sidelines, to the attention of environmental, social and governance investors concerned about supporting polluters.

However, it is not cause for celebration, according to the IEA. The annual investment required by 2030 in new wind and solar energy to make up the difference with hydrocarbons is well over $ 3 trillion. The world is only managing 1 trillion. And the IEA figures are highly dependent on governments collectively targeting demand from the fossil fuel sector through simple measures such as improving the energy efficiency of buildings. Done right, the volume of energy required can be reduced from more than 550 exajoules in 2050 to less than 350 exajoules.

If we do not focus on demand, the only thing we will do by limiting new supply is that energy prices skyrocket. A short-term version of this imbalance between supply and demand is currently taking place with the spiral of gas costs. The danger of what Birol warns will be a “turbulent and volatile” period for global energy markets is that politicians will be looking for ways to limit the impact on consumers at the expense of the green transition, which is more important.

The climate meeting to be held in Scotland in November offers politicians the opportunity to make progress in reducing energy demand and to incentivize new investments in renewable energy. Without that momentum, the wholly commendable effort to get businesses and financiers to switch to wind and solar could not only be lost, but backfire.