The great update of Bixby, Samsung's virtual assistant

The great update of Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
bixby.jpg
bixby.jpg
Samsung has just announced the arrival of an important update to Bixby, its virtual assistant, incorporating improvements and new features where, among other aspects, it brings better performance, offers greater control over the mobile experience, and introduces new features, such as Bixby Text Call .

Available in English, this new feature will allow English-speaking users to answer phone calls from anywhere simply by typing texts that Bixby will then convert into audio that it will then send to people on the other end of the phone calls on behalf of users. .

Other novelties and improvements of the current capabilities

But that’s not all, since the new Bixby Custom Voice Creator is also here, which will allow users to customize their voices by initially recording different sentences for Bixby to analyze and generate copies by Artificial Intelligence, although this function supports only the Korean language, although it is possible that in the future it will support other languages, although as Samsung points out, it may also be compatible with other Samsung applications beyond phone calls.

In this new important update, it enables users to create a custom activation phrase in addition to the Bixby activation phrase that they have been using over time.

The new scenarios also arrive, which allows Bixby to better adapt to the situations and needs of the users at all times and in each activity, including the reproduction of “music according to the type of exercise in Samsung Health or saving schedules in Calendar”, for which is able to better understand intent and process tracking requests based on context and past user interactions.

From now on it is also possible to execute those commands that do not require the need to be connected, such as starting a timer, taking screenshots or turning on the light of the mobile device.

These and other developments are possible, according to Samsung, thanks to the innovation present in Samsung Galaxy devices, “including industry-leading performance that enables AI applications on the device,” pointing out that these developments will reach users of Galaxy devices. through a software update scheduled for this month of February.

More information: Samsung

