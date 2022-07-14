The great trick to copy and paste text from your Android mobile to Windows and vice versa

on Windows, paste on . Copy on Android, paste on Windows. Something so basic -and useful- is not possible today without third-party applications. Yes, you can do it very easily in a specific case: if you use Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC and Microsoft SwiftKey on your .

Who has SwiftKey has a treasure. At least in the form of a simple clipboard synchronizer. The configuration will only take a few minutes and from then on the clipboard of your Windows and that of your Android mobile will be synced in real time.

First, activate it in SwiftKey

If you use SwiftKey as a keyboard app on your mobile, you can use it to keep Synchronized Windows and Android clipboards. The only requirement to do so is that you have a moderately recent version of Windows 10 or Windows 11, that you have synchronization activated on both mobile and Windows, and that you use the same Microsoft account in both cases.

You must complete the process in two steps and it does not matter which one you start with. On mobile, you’ll need to go to SwiftKey settings and go to enriched writingwhere you should tap on the option Clipboard.

When you try to turn on the power switch Sync clipboard history, the app will force you to sign in with a Microsoft account, if you haven’t already. If you were already signed in with a Google account, this is not enough: it must be from Microsoft.

After you enter your Microsoft account username and password – and It must be the same one you use in Windows– you’ll finally be able to flip the switch, though you may need to wait a few minutes for SwiftKey to “prepare your account” first.

Arrived at this point, the mobile is already configured correctly. The rest of the steps must be carried out on your Windows 10 computer.

Later on Windows

With the mobile configured, you only need to activate the clipboard synchronization also in Windows, because by default it is not. To do this you must open the Windows settings and enter the section of System. then go into Clipboard.

In this case all you have to do is activate the switch on Sync across devices, and that’s it. After doing so you have some additional options below where you can choose if you want the synchronization to be automatic, of everything, or if you want to manually choose what is copied and what is not, by pressing the Win + V shortcut.

You can now copy and paste from one system to another

With both systems configured, you can now copy on Windows and paste on Android or vice versa. The system works very well as there is little delay from when you copy something on one system until it is available on the other.

You can see which items have been copied from another device from the SwiftKey Clipboard section. There, those texts that have been synchronized appear with the callsign Copied from another device.