The Great Resignation will cause a labor relocation 2.0

The Great Renunciation will make offshoring attractive again. The labor shortage will encourage many global employers to move back to low-cost tech hubs, though not necessarily to India, which has similar problems.

Teleworking has become a happy norm for many ICT workers. Firms in New York, San Francisco, London and Paris are struggling to convince their employees to return to the office, resorting to increasingly generous incentives (free meals or transportation).

Lack of staff because the pandemic has caused a huge increase in the demand for technology services. One of the most likely solutions will be job relocation, reversing a recent trend: many firms in the US and Europe have focused on relocating their technicians to please politicians or simply to be closer to their clients.

But offshoring 2.0 will be difficult as service providers face unprecedented levels of attrition in India, the original hub of low cost. Cognizant lost 37% of its workforce of more than 300,000 employees in the country in June-September on an annualized basis. Others, like Wipro, register 20% of casualties.

Indian workers, like Westerners, juggle school closings. Juniors who have worked from their villages during the pandemic quit their jobs to avoid going back to shared apartments in polluted cities. The talent shortage is likely to persist even as the pandemic dissipates, as the national tech industry itself is booming and its 100-plus unicorns compete for manpower.

Some global companies in the sector are already betting on other countries: Mphasis, controlled by Blackstone, is opening offices in Mexico or Costa Rica. Hopefully others will. But a similar number of firms used to telecommuting will bet that hiring in India will be less financially painful than holding jobs elsewhere.