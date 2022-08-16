The great fall of video games will be distributed unevenly

Will consumers affected by inflation spend more or less money on video ? For one thing, gaming can be cheaper than going to the movies or theater. On the other hand, spending on virtual Fortnite outfits does not constitute an essential purchase. One certainty is that the damage from the economic slowdown will be unequally.

After years of breakneck growth, analysts at the media research firm Ampere estimate that the global video game market will shrink 1% in 2022 to $188 billion. At best, it’s the old lady’s account. Unlike other sectors, the big economic slowdowns of 2020 and 2008 are poor guides to the economic turmoil to come. The coronavirus lockdowns caused participation in video games to skyrocket; meanwhile, mobile games, which now account for around half of industry sales, were in their infancy in the global financial crisis.

That said, in an unpredictable world, the reliable income of loyal players is likely to be more valuable. See Electronic Arts. Shares of this $36 billion company are down 2% this year, considerably better than the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. That’s due in part to the staying power of its FIFA series of soccer games, bestsellers in the United States every year since 2011, according to NPD. Until March 2021, FIFA contributed “substantially” to EA’s sales of Ultimate Team-type games, which accounted for 29% of the Californian company’s revenue. In Europe, the biggest game companies — measured by last year’s sales — have outperformed their smaller rivals since January.

With a shorter track record, newer gaming groups face er uncertainty. Devolver Digital went public in London in November at a valuation of close to $1 billion, buoyed by its pandemic hit Fall Guys. Its shares are down 70% this year, and in June it said sales of new bets like Weird West had fallen short of expectations.

Mobile game companies, such as Poland’s Huuuge, are also under pressure. When finances go down, the fickle fans are the most likely to tune out. Additionally, privacy changes have made it harder to attract potential new players with ads.

Still, this volatility could offer opportunities for mergers and acquisitions. Competition for talented developers is fierce, and calls acquisitions – in which entire companies are taken over, mainly to hire their staff – will be tempting if shares fall far enough. Analysts estimate that the big EAs, Embracer and Sony will have about $4 billion of net cash at the end of the fiscal year, according to forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. If it ends in a gunfight, that’s a lot of ammo.