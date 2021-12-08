The GPU of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 manages to stand up to the Apple 15 Bionic

Last week, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, which will be a part of most of the 2022 Android flagships.

We have yet to see a device launch that uses this new chipset, so real-world performance is still up in the air.

Thanks to Hot HardwareIt appears that some of the performance questions have been answered as they have been able to get their hands on a pre-production unit.

Naturally, the first thing they did with this unit was run some benchmarks, testing the CPU and GPU performance of the next flagship processor.

While the best Android phones offer CPU performance that is close to the iPhone 13 Pro and its A15 Bionic, GPU performance is another story. Nevertheless, It looks like Qualcomm may have closed the gap, and indeed outperforms Apple with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in some tests.



In CPU benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is still slightly behind the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic, offering Geekbench 5 scores of 1,233 / 3,740 in mono- / multi-core.

When it comes to GPU performance, the story is quite different. Using GFXBench Manhattan Offscreen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU performance outperforms iPhone 13 Pro

With 267 points, it is the first non-iPhone device to break the 200 point threshold, beating the ASUS ROG Phone 5 in X mode, which scored 181 points.

3DMark Wild Life is UL’s latest cross-platform graphics test. The test is designed to evaluate the performance of a game over a short period of time.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 clearly outperformed all other Android-based devices in 3DMark’s Wildlife benchmark, beating the Google Pixel 6 by more than 44%. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also beats all iPhones, except for the top-end iPhone 13 Pro, which finishes with a 12% advantage.

As with most early benchmarks, take these results with caution.

These scores have been obtained with a pre-production unit, so it is very possible that the final figures will vary. In fact, they might even get better as the drivers get optimized.