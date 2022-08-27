The GPD Win 4 would change Intel for AMD as processor and graphics technology

- Advertisement -

GPD Win 4 It is the future device of the company specialized in mini computers that has not yet been officially announced, but rumors and leaks are already making sure that we can know some of its possible characteristics.

To begin with, the screen would be 6 inches compared to 5.5 inches of the third generation of the device. On the native resolution, this would go up to Full HD (1920×1080) compared to the 720p (1280 × 720) of the still current model, so we will see how this factor impacts autonomy. Regarding the size of the device, it looks like it will be similar to the previous generation, so it is likely that the GPD Win 3 dock will be compatible.

As for the , everything indicates that it will incorporate a radical by betting on a AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with RDNA 2 instead of the Tiger Lake up to Core i7-1165G7 used by the previous generation. With this move, the GPD Win 4 could benefit from Radeon’s increased experience in the graphics processing space, as well as leaving the door open to turning the device into a Linux Gaming machine by moving closer to the technology employed by the Steam Deck. since the Radeon drivers for Linux are much more mature than the Intel ones.





Other novelties compared to the previous generation would be a somewhat more ergonomic design, interchangeable analog sticks, it would have physical keys instead of touch keys and would incorporate a fingerprint sensor on the left side and an optical trackpad on the right. All of that would be added to the presence of USB Type-C and Type-A ports at the top. The operating system is expected to be Windows, most likely 11 by now.

As we have already said, the GPD Win 4 has not been officially announced yet, so we may see that its characteristics are different at the time of its official presentation. For now, the company is still running the campaign on Indiegogo crowdfunding to finance the GPD WIN Max 2, which has more than exceeded its objectives.