The Government plans to raise the price of mobile phones with a higher canon

Published on

By Abraham
According to the newspaper Popular Voicethe government of Spain is working with copyright management entities on a draft of the Royal Decree by which the new CanonDigital.

The Canon Digital aims to compensate private copies of music, books, movies, etc. with a fee.

The draft establishes a unit canon for each mobile phone of 3.75 euros, which represents an increase compared to €1.10 current. For their part, tablets will also see an increase from 3.15 to 3.75 euros. Only computers will see the digital canon decrease, which will go from 5.45 euros to 5.33 euros.

This fee is paid by device manufacturers, which obviously end up having an impact on the price paid by buyers.

This digital canon makes less and less sense, since copies of protected content have substantially decreased with the arrival of streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Spotify or Apple Music.

The Canon Digital also applies to other devices, such as multifunction printers (5.25 euros), non-rewritable discs (0.08 euros) or USB memories (0.24 euros), which maintain their rates unchanged.

All parties have submitted their comments and arguments to the draft Royal Decree. The Ministry of Culture and Sports is now the one who can incorporate some final nuance, before closing the draft and having it approved by the Council of Ministers

