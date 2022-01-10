The Government is going to put an end to the price escalation of antigen tests: Pedro Sánchez announces that they will regulate their cost

Pedro Sánchez has just announced that the Government will regulate the price of antigen tests in the face of the escalation it has experienced during Christmas as a consequence of the increase in infections from the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The president of the Executive has said in an interview on Cadena SER that “we will get involved with the control of antigen tests” to stop the increase in their cost and, at the same time, has considered solved the problem of their shortage, that forced the Ministry of Health to take exceptional measures just before the Christmas holidays.

Anyone who has approached a pharmacy in recent weeks for an antigen test will have seen that its price has skyrocketed compared to the cost of a few months ago. In summer 2021, these self-diagnostic tests could be found for around three euros, while In mid-December, it was rare for the establishment to sell them for less than seven euros, and in general their cost exceeded eight euros., as EuroXlivehas been able to verify.

The reason for this price increase is simple, the increase in demand derived from the increase in infections just before Christmas has caused its cost to increase due to the limited supply. They are the laws of the market. And this has been precisely what different organizations, from consumer associations to health professional unions, have criticized, since consider that a sanitary ware of these characteristics should not be subject to capitalist logic and its cost would have to be controlled by public administrations.

Now the Government seems to be meeting their demands, although Sánchez you have not specified when they plan to start controlling prices nor what will be the limit that they are going to establish.

In other countries they are free

The Executive, therefore, will finally respond to the request to control the price of this health good, although it will stay away from the measures adopted by other European countries in our environment, where antigen tests are free.

Thus, in the United Kingdom they can be requested through the Government website and be in. Although, yes, in the case of the French, these self-diagnostic tests are only given free of charge to those who demonstrate that they are vaccinated.

In Portugal antigen tests do not exceed three euros and, in addition, the Portuguese Government allows each citizen to have up to four free antigen tests per month in more than 1,000 pharmacies across the country, according to Newtral.

The only country in our environment that is experiencing a situation similar to Spain so far is Italy, where the price of antigen tests is not intervened and its cost also ranges between five and 12 euros per unit.