The GoPro Hero 11 Black and Black Mini are official with interesting news

The manufacturer of action cameras GoPro has launched new models on the market, and with them it takes an important step in offering options that are of high quality in the market. Therefore, the idea is to remain a reference in the current market, where for years it has been the king of this type of sports accessories.

Something that stands out in the advertised product range, which is the GoPro 11 Black, is that they have a new sensor that is capable of capturing colors of up to 10 bits, so they are very realistic. Besides, the element we are talking about is 1/1.9″, which allows you to make recordings with resolution 5K at 60 frames per second (going down to 4K, it goes up to 120FPS). Therefore, the quality with which everything is seen on televisions is very high.

One of the things that is clear with the aforementioned sensor size is that you can use an aspect ratio of the shots of 8:7, so when editing these, getting a cinematic look is much easier ( and even enjoying vertical options like 9:16 is now much more efficient). A striking detail is the use of HyperViewwhich makes it possible that when moving actions are recorded with the cameras, the sensation of speed is greater if necessary.

GoPro

Better stability on the new GoPros

To achieve this, the models that have been announced include the technology HyperSmooth 5.0. This evolution ensures a much more stable video, regardless of the problems you encounter in the change. Therefore, everything is much better when recording when you are cycling or diving. It should be added in this section that now in the cameras it is possible to use a horizon lock which is very useful so that everything is stable, even if the camera is rotated up to 360 degrees. This is sure to be quite useful for lovers of extreme sports.

With a significant improvement in autonomy in all models announced by GoPro, since a standard called enduro that allows to increase the useful life of the battery by 30% (in all types of conditions), the three models where the long-awaited Mini option is not lacking, have different options in the adjustment of the light. In this way, you can get more striking recordings and photos, getting to enjoy light trails with car headlights.

GoPro

The official prices of these cameras

The models GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creators Edition (this includes a Volta grip and additional options such as the Media Mod that includes a microphone), can already be obtained on the company’s own website. Their prices are 549.99 and 779.99 euros. The model Mini goes on sale on October 25, with a cost of €449.99. The truth is that this company remains a reference in the market on its own merits, and it does not seem that this is going to change with this new generation.

