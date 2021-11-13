The Google TV app will notify you when a movie you like is available to watch for free

The Google TV app has a new option so you don’t miss the opportunity to watch your favorite shows without having to pay the rent.

Through notifications it will alert you when there is the possibility of seeing certain programs saved in your list for “free”.

Google TV replaced Google Play Movies in September. And it was not a simple change of name and interface, but it also has a new dynamic.

Although it continues to play the role of a multimedia center, not only will we be able to acquire series and movies, but it can also be integrated with other popular streaming services. And based on this dynamic, it will give us recommendations for those platforms.

And on the other hand, it has a function that allows us to save in “My Google TV list” those programs and series that we want to see. And now in the latest Google TV update this feature is improved with a new dynamic.

As mentioned in AP, the app will notify us when one of the programs that we add to the list is available for free. What does this mean? That the movie or series you marked is available on one of the integrated streaming platforms, so it will not be necessary to pay the rent on Google TV to watch it.

So this Google TV list will not only serve as a follow-up of the series or programs that we like, but it will also alert us when they are available on other streaming services. One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic only works with streaming platforms supported by Google TV. At the moment, they are HBO Max, Disney + and Prime Video.

And on the other hand, for this system to work it is necessary that you have activated the option “Available to watch for free” that you will find in the Google TV app. To do this, you need to go to Settings >> Update notification preferences >> Available to watch for free.