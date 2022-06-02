The Google TV app also arrives on iOS: the download has been available on the App Store for a few hours, also in Italy. Compared to the Android counterpart, predictably, all the part dedicated to the purchase of new content is missing, moreover obtained a few days ago also on the Robot, but it is always possible to consult and consume your library of media purchased in the Google ecosystem, thanks to a dedicated card.

For the rest, Google TV is a aggregator of personalized suggestions and content from multiple streaming services – particularly intriguing given the company’s experience in this type of software, but penalized by the lack of support for the most important protagonist of the scene so far, namely Netflix. The user can evaluate each film or series watched in the past (from any source, as long as it is in the catalog) to obtain increasingly precise and targeted suggestions.