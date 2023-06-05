The Google Tensor 3 processor exposed, the Pixel 8 points to good manners

- Advertisement -

Although the launch of the series Google Pixel 8 It is still far away, several rumors and reports have already appeared about the upcoming smartphones from the Mountain View company. The latter indicates that the performance of your new chipset Tensioner G3 It will be quite high compared to those offered by the current components designed by the company that manages Android itself.

Recently, a report suggested that the search engine giant’s new Tensor G3 offering would bring noticeable performance improvements to the Pixel 8 series. These improvements would come in the form of a new architecture and integrated AI and machine learning capabilities. However, the supposed tests carried out on the processor in GeekBench show that its overall performance is still adequate for the high-end … but without more. Looking at the benchmark list, we can see that the chip scores 1,186 points in the single-core test and 3,809 points in the multi-core test.

Behind Qualcomm and Apple by the looks of it

The synthetic benchmark listing indicates that the Tensor G3 offers a base clock of 2.15 GHz across its nine cores. These consist of four clocked at the aforementioned frequency, as many at 3.45 GHz, and finally one more clocked at 3.02 GHz. There are rumors that the Tensor G3 is based on Samsung’s Exynos 2200 SoCbut this is something that is not known with certainty at the moment.

If this news is true, it looks like Google’s next-gen chipset it is still a step behind other processors on the market from tech giants like Apple, MediaTek and Qualcomm. The source of the information itself affirms that this shows why Samsung Foundry is still not up to the task. This probably refers to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC.

The best that will come to the Pixel 8

will be the powerful Mali-G715 GPU which will have 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. This represents a huge advance in terms of graphics performance. In addition, the read and write speed of the storage will be another key factor in this configuration, thanks to the implementation of the advanced system UFS 4.0.

Keep in mind that synthetic tests not necessarily a great indicator from real life performance and user experience, and only give us a glimpse of its actual capabilities. But, yes, they serve to get an idea of ​​where the shots are going in the performance of components and, by extension, smartphones.

