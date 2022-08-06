The Google search engine will have a new design with widgets and more information

is preparing a new to renew the page of its search in the desktop version.

The new version will say goodbye to the minimalist design and give more to the user before doing any search. A new system that will be based on widgets.

New design for the Google search engine

Instead of a blank page, Google wants you to find relevant information when you enter its web browser on desktop, just like you do with the app.

And for this, it will use a series of cards as widgets to offer data such as the weather, relevant news, content suggestions to watch, sports, markets, cryptocurrencies, among other topics. Information cards that will be displayed at the bottom of the search engine page.

The information that Google will show in these widgets will depend on your search activity, since the idea is that the content is personalized by showing data that is relevant to your day. And to start, Google will ask you to select a series of interests so that the information in the widgets begins to be personalized.

This design has a style similar to that found in the Google app, but with the dynamics of Windows 11 widgets. And if you are not interested in having this additional information to avoid distractions, Google may allow us to skip this new design and remove the widgets from the browser page to continue with a minimalist style.

At the moment, the Google team is randomly testing this new design. Some users have shared on Twitter screenshots of this new interface, but keep in mind that it is not being implemented for everyone. So we will have to wait to see when Google decides to officially implement this new design for everyone.