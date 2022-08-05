The Google search engine turned years: these have been its advances

Original appearance of in 1998, a year after its creation.

Google celebrates 25 years of Google Searchits search service created in 1997 and which currently offers different formats such as written text, images or voice, as a way of adapting to user needs.

Danny Sullivan, a Google spokesman, mentioned that the search has taken care of the characteristics of its tools to classify the content available on the platform.

Links and shortcuts, in the case of web pages, were aspects that were improved over time, while for images the resolution, color and text have been worked on.

With regard to the news that can be found in Google Search, the company insists that articles highlighted by their “originality” and “diversity” to be easily found by readers.

Additionally, location searches provide users with verified locations, reviews, and hours.

Google turned 25

Sullivan also added that of all daily queries, 15% are newso it is concluded that users want to stay informed about the latest news.

For his part, speaking about improvements in the quality of searches, the spokesman assured that constant tests are carried out to provide the “best results”. Currently, there have been more than 750,000 quality tests and 11,000 live traffic experiments based on these guidelines.

Evolution of Google Search

The year after its launch, in 1998, the Finder showed the world the first ‘doodle’ of many that the technology company would use until today. This is the concept of altering the logo to celebrate events or prominent personalities.

The year 2000 marked a milestone in the history of Google’s search service, as it expanded to 10 new languages, including Spanish, French and German for the first time. It was one of the first steps towards the current era in which it has more than 150 languages.

The concept of doodles is to alter the Google logo to celebrate notable events or personalities (Photo: Stephen Hawking Doodle)

AdWords, now known as Google ads, was created in 2001 so that advertisers could benefit from the search engine. Suggestions that correct users’ wording were also implemented to improve search performance, as results previously redirected to pages containing the same misspellings.

Other well-known products are born

Images, the image search system, was also developed in 2001 motivated by a Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

In 2002 emerged Google news as a result of the need for information developed in real time after the attack on the Twin Towers in the United States.

Google Books It was created in 2004 under the name of Print and currently there are more than 40 million books in that functionality.

FILE PHOTO: The Google Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

maps, one of the most used functions, appears in 2005; while the Translator saw the light the following year.

Finally, Sullivan indicated that the company will continue to improve its search system and will develop new machine learning models based on artificial intelligence.